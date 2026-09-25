Sidharth Malhotra’s connection with Bihar has taken an unexpected turn nearly eight years after a Bhojpuri-related comment sparked controversy. In 2018, while promoting Aiyaary on Bigg Boss 11, the actor attempted to deliver a dialogue in Bhojpuri after Manoj Bajpayee encouraged him to do so. During the exchange, Sidharth compared his experience of speaking the language to a “latrine” feeling, leading to criticism from viewers and members of the Bhojpuri community. The actor later apologised, saying he had not intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments. Now, his upcoming film The VVAAN: Force Of The Forest is rooted in Bihar.

The Bhojpuri Remark That Sparked Controversy

The controversy dates back to 2018, when Sidharth Malhotra appeared on Bigg Boss 11 alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Rakul Preet Singh while promoting Aiyaary. During the appearance, Bajpayee asked Sidharth to deliver a dialogue from Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai in Bhojpuri. Sidharth attempted it, but his subsequent comment about speaking the language triggered a backlash.

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Actress Neetu Chandra, who has roots in Bihar, criticised the remark and questioned how speaking Bhojpuri could evoke the comparison made by Sidharth. She said that comments about a language should be made carefully, particularly on national television. Manoj Tiwari also objected to the remark at the time, saying that a language should not be insulted. Reports also emerged about demands for a complaint or FIR over the controversy.

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Sidharth Malhotra Apologised

As the criticism grew, Sidharth addressed the controversy on X and apologised to anyone whose sentiments may have been hurt. He explained that he had been attempting to speak a new language on television and said there was no intention to insult Bhojpuri or its speakers. The episode became one of the notable controversies associated with the actor during that phase of his career.

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ट्वीट

From Bhojpuri Row To Bihar-Based Story

Years later, Sidharth is associated with a film that draws heavily from Bihar’s landscape, traditions, and folklore. The VVAAN: Force Of The Forest is scheduled to release on September 25, 2026, and also stars Tamannaah Bhatia. The story follows an urban man whose life takes him back to his ancestral village. There, he enters a forest that local beliefs consider forbidden. His arrival sets off a mysterious chain of events involving the awakening of an ancient divine force known as Van Devi.

The film incorporates elements of Bihar’s folk beliefs and traditions, including the cultural setting surrounding Chhath Puja. Tamannaah’s character is also shown observing Chhath. The contrast between Sidharth’s 2018 Bhojpuri controversy and his latest Bihar-linked project has brought his earlier episode back into focus, particularly as the actor now appears in a story drawing from the region’s folklore and traditions.