Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Share Adorable Glimpse Of Daughter Saraayah’s First Christmas

Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Share Adorable Glimpse Of Daughter Saraayah’s First Christmas

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrate daughter Saraayah’s first Christmas, sharing an adorable glimpse of their little “Miss Claus” on Instagram.

By : IANS | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 04:44 PM (IST)

Star couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani gave a tender peek into their daughter Saraayah’s first Christmas, sharing an adorable glimpse of their little “Miss Claus” as the family marked the festive occasion together.

Kiara took to Instagram Stories to share a close-up picture of their baby Saraayah dressed in a red outfit with “My First Christmas” written in gold. The image offers a tender glimpse, revealing only the little one’s tiny hands and chin.

She wrote as the caption: “Merry Merry Christmas from my little Miss Claus.”

Kiara and Sidharth also shared a picture of their Christmas tree, adorned with red baubles bearing their names along with Saraayah’s name.

It was on July 16, Sidharth and Kiara officially announced the arrival of their baby girl, admitting that their “world” has “forever changed.”

Sidharth took to his Instagram handle and dropped a lovely announcement post in pink on behalf of him and Kiara.

The 'Shershaah' actor wrote, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH (sic).”

Sidharth further dropped a heart, a folded hand, and an evil eye emoji as the caption.

Sidharth and Kiara announced their pregnancy back in February this year.

The joint post shared by the lovebirds included an adorable photo of their palms holding an adorably tiny knitted sock, along with the caption,“The greatest gift of our lives...Coming soon (sic)".

It was on November 28, when they finally revealed the name of their little bundle of joy.

They wrote on Instagram: "From our prayers, to our arms (Folded hands emoji) our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra (Sparkles, folded hands, red heart and evil eye emojis) (sic)."

The couple got married in 2023 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, after starring together in the hit film Shershaah.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Pawan Singh To Contest Elections In Bihar, Here's What Ravi Kishan Has To Say On Bhojpuri Industry

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 04:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Baby Bollywood Celebrity Christmas Saraayah Malhotra Photos Sidharth Kiara Family
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Pandora's Box' Warning: Why Centre Refuses To Classify Air Purifiers As Medical Devices
Why Centre Refuses To Classify Air Purifiers As Medical Devices
World
Inside Trump’s Decision To Strike ISIS ‘Terrorist Scum’ In Nigeria After Attacks On Christians
Inside Trump’s Decision To Strike ISIS ‘Terrorist Scum’ In Nigeria After Attacks On Christians
Cities
Violence Erupts Outside Jaipur Mosque As Mob Clashes With Police, Internet Suspended
Violence Erupts Outside Jaipur Mosque As Mob Clashes With Police, Internet Suspended
World
Indian Student Shot Dead Near Toronto University, Consulate Expresses ‘Deep Anguish’
Indian Student Shot Dead Near Toronto University, Consulate Expresses ‘Deep Anguish’
Advertisement

Videos

Jaipur News: Violence Erupts Outside Mosque in Jaipur’s Chomu, Stone-Pelting Leaves Police Injured
Protest Outside Delhi HC in Unnao Rape Case, Victim Seeks Justice as Bail to Accused Sparks Outrage
Aftermath of Stone-Pelting Outside Jaipur Mosque: Police Action Continues, Streets Bear Marks of Violence
Jaipur News: Crackdown Intensifies in Jaipur as Police Selectively Detain Stone-Pelters After Mosque Violence
Rajasthan News: Police Begin Crackdown on Stone-Pelters After Violence Outside Jaipur Mosque
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, New Zealand FTA To Face Rough Weather Ahead
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget