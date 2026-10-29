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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSiddharth Anand Posts ‘It’s’ Ahead Of SRK’s Birthday; Is A King Update Coming On Nov 2?

Siddharth Anand Posts ‘It’s’ Ahead Of SRK’s Birthday; Is A King Update Coming On Nov 2?

Siddharth Anand’s cryptic “It’s” tweet has sparked speculation about a possible King update ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s November 2 birthday, recalling last year’s first-look reveal.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 06:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Siddharth Anand's cryptic tweet fuels Shah Rukh Khan film speculation.
  • Fans link tweet to SRK's upcoming November 2nd birthday.
  • Last year, Anand teased King announcement before SRK's birthday.
  • Director has not officially confirmed King announcement yet.

Shah Rukh Khan fans may have a reason to watch out for November 2, as filmmaker Siddharth Anand has triggered fresh speculation with a cryptic post on social media. The director shared a one-word tweet, “It, without offering any explanation, prompting fans to wonder whether an update on their upcoming film, King, is on the way. The timing has drawn attention because Anand had teased the superstar’s birthday reveal last year with a message that preceded the film’s first look. With SRK’s birthday approaching, fans are now looking for clues about a possible announcement from the director.

Siddharth Anand’s Cryptic Tweet Fuels King Speculation

Siddharth Anand recently posted the word “It's” on X, formerly Twitter, without adding any context. The brief message quickly caught the attention of Shah Rukh Khan fans, many of whom are wondering whether it signals a new announcement about King.

The timing has added to the discussion, with the actor’s birthday falling on November 2. However, Anand has not confirmed what the tweet refers to, and there is no official announcement linking it to the film so far.

ALSO READ | ‘Naseer Bane Rahiye, Nasoor Mat Baniye’: Gajendra Chauhan Reacts To Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘Urban Naxal’ Remark

Why November 2 Has King Fans Watching Closely

The speculation comes from Anand’s social media activity last year. Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, the filmmaker posted, “Remember, there is only one king”. The message was followed by the official first-look reveal of King on November 2.

Given that sequence of events, fans are now wondering whether the director is preparing another birthday surprise. His latest post has prompted fresh hopes that the film’s makers could share new details around the same date. For now, though, the possibility remains unconfirmed.

ALSO READ | Imran Khan Asks Authorities To Share Evidence Behind OCI Card Cancellation

What To Expect From Shah Rukh Khan’s King?

King is among Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated upcoming projects, and any update about the film is likely to attract considerable attention from his fans. Anand’s latest tweet has fuelled expectations, but the filmmaker has yet to clarify whether it has anything to do with the film.

With November 2 approaching, fans will be watching the director’s social media accounts for further clues. Whether the one-word post leads to a major reveal or refers to something else remains to be seen.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Siddharth Anand recently tweet?

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand recently posted the one-word tweet

Why are fans speculating Siddharth Anand's tweet is about the film King?

Fans are speculating because Anand previously teased Shah Rukh Khan's birthday reveal last year with a similar cryptic message. That tweet was followed by the first-look reveal of King on November 2nd.

Has Siddharth Anand confirmed his tweet is related to the film King?

No, Siddharth Anand has not confirmed what his tweet refers to. There has been no official announcement linking his recent post to the film King so far.

What is the significance of November 2nd for Shah Rukh Khan fans?

November 2nd is Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. Last year, the first-look of the film King was revealed on this date, following a cryptic tweet from director Siddharth Anand.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 06:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Siddharth Anand SHAH RUKH KHAN SRK Birthday King Movie King First Look Siddharth Anand Tweet Shah Rukh Khan King Update November 2 Announcement
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