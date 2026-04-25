Siblings Accuse Michael Jackson Of ‘Brainwashing, Sexual Abuse'; Estate Calls It ‘Money Grab’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Four siblings allege decades of sexual abuse by Michael Jackson.

Lawsuit names Jackson's estate, attorneys, and investigator as defendants.

The estate denies allegations, calling the suit a

New claims surface amid heightened attention on Jackson's legacy.

Michael Jackson’s name has returned to the center of a major controversy just as new attention builds around his life and legacy. A fresh lawsuit has now opened the door to serious sexual abuse claims, this time from four siblings who say the late pop star “brainwashed” and assaulted them for years. The case has sparked strong reactions because it adds another painful chapter to the long history of allegations linked to Jackson. The estate has firmly denied the claims and called the case a money grab, setting up yet another legal fight around one of pop music’s biggest names.

New Allegations Surface Against Michael Jackson’s Estate

Four siblings from New Jersey have filed a lawsuit against Michael Jackson’s estate, accusing him of sexual abuse that they say went on for more than a decade. According to the court filing, the plaintiffs are three brothers and a sister who claim Jackson abused them in the 2000s during concert trips and even at their family home. The complaint says they first came into contact with Jackson through their father, who worked at a luxury hotel where the singer often stayed.

The lawsuit names the Jackson estate, its lead attorneys John Branca and John McClain, and private investigator Herman Weisberg as defendants, according to the report. In the complaint, the siblings accuse Jackson of being “a serial child predator” who “drugged, raped and sexually assaulted each of the Plaintiffs,” beginning when some of them were only seven or eight years old. It also says Jackson “groomed and brainwashed each Plaintiff, without the knowledge of the others or their parents, throughout their childhood years.”

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Estate Denies Claims

The case gained wider attention after the alleged victims spoke to The New York Times ahead of the release of Jackson’s biopic, Michael, according to Hindustan Times. The estate has rejected the claims strongly. Attorney Martin Singer, who represents the estate, called the lawsuit “a desperate money grab” and said the family had defended Jackson for more than 25 years. He also said the filing was a “transparent forum-shopping tactic” aimed at getting money from Jackson’s estate and companies.

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The legal battle now adds fresh pressure on Jackson’s estate, more than 15 years after the singer’s death. For the accusers, it is a long-delayed attempt to tell their side. For the estate, it is another fight to protect Jackson’s name