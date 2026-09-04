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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesShruti Haasan Wins Interim Relief In AI Deepfake Case, Court Orders Fake Content Removal

Shruti Haasan Wins Interim Relief In AI Deepfake Case, Court Orders Fake Content Removal

Shruti Haasan has secured interim protection from the Bombay High Court against AI-generated deepfakes, manipulated videos and unauthorised use of her identity.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shruti Haasan secured Bombay HC interim protection against AI misuse.
  • Court ordered removal of identified fake, manipulated identity content.
  • Court noted AI content risks irreparable harm to reputation.
  • Ruling addresses personality, publicity rights amid AI challenges.

Shruti Haasan has secured interim protection from the Bombay High Court in a case concerning the unauthorised use of her identity through artificial intelligence. The actor sought legal action against sexually explicit deepfakes, manipulated videos, photographs and endorsements allegedly created or circulated without her permission. The court acknowledged the potential impact of such material on her reputation, privacy and professional interests, observing that AI-generated content can spread rapidly and without geographical limits. It has directed the removal of material identified as fake by Shruti Haasan. The order also highlights growing legal concerns around personality and publicity rights as AI tools make digital impersonation increasingly accessible to users.

Bombay HC Flags AI Deepfake Risks

According to a report by Bar and Bench, Justice Madhav Jamdar noted that AI-generated material can be reproduced and circulated online on a large scale, making the potential damage difficult to contain. The court observed that such content could cause irreparable harm to Shruti Haasan’s reputation and commercial interests.

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The actor was seeking protection from sexually explicit material, manipulated photographs and videos, as well as unauthorised endorsements and merchandise that allegedly used her name, image or identity. The court found that Shruti Haasan had established a “very strong prima facie case” and granted interim relief. It also ordered the removal of content that the actor identifies as fake.

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Several entities were named in the lawsuit over their alleged involvement in creating, hosting or distributing the unauthorised material. As reported by Bar and Bench, some respondents did not appear before the court or file their defence despite being given an opportunity.

Personality And Publicity Rights Protected

The Bombay High Court's order also considered Shruti Haasan’s personality, publicity and privacy rights. The court noted that sexually explicit content, deepfakes and superimposed images or videos using a person’s identity can raise serious concerns relating to these rights. The order also referred to Articles 19(1)(a) and 21 of the Constitution, which deal with freedom of expression and the right to life and personal liberty, including privacy and dignity.

The court further indicated that financial compensation may not be an adequate remedy where the harm caused by manipulated digital content cannot easily be reversed once it spreads online.

 Shruti Haasan’s Upcoming Projects

Shruti Haasan has worked across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema, with credits including 3, Gabbar Is Back, Srimanthudu, Singam 3, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire and Coolie. The actor was most recently seen in Ram Charan’s Peddi. She is also part of Aakasamlo Oka Tara, a multilingual project directed by Pavan Sadineni. Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli are also part of the cast.

Produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under Lightbox Media, the film is expected to be released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. The Bombay High Court’s interim order marks an important development in the growing legal debate around AI-generated impersonation and the protection of celebrities’ identities online.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What legal protection did Shruti Haasan receive from the Bombay High Court?

Shruti Haasan secured interim protection against the unauthorized use of her identity through artificial intelligence. The court acknowledged the potential impact on her reputation and ordered the removal of material she identifies as fake.

Why did Shruti Haasan seek legal action against AI-generated content?

She sought protection from sexually explicit deepfakes, manipulated videos, photographs, and unauthorized endorsements. These materials allegedly used her name, image, or identity without her permission.

What legal rights did the Bombay High Court consider in Shruti Haasan's case?

The court considered Shruti Haasan’s personality, publicity, and privacy rights. It also referred to constitutional articles related to freedom of expression, the right to life, and personal liberty.

What was the Bombay High Court's observation on the risks of AI-generated content?

The court noted that AI-generated material can spread rapidly and cause irreparable harm to reputation and commercial interests. It indicated that financial compensation might not be an adequate remedy for such widespread damage.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 04 Sep 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shruti Haasan Artificial Intelligence Bombay High Court Privacy Rights Personality Rights AI Deepfakes Deepfake Case Publicity Rights
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