Shreya Kalra Gifts Boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal BMW Convertible On His Birthday | Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shreya Kalra gifted boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal a new BMW convertible.

Viral videos showed Rishabh's excitement unveiling the luxury car.

Family and friends joined the couple in celebrating the event.

Kalra previously gifted Jaiswal a BMW bike on another occasion.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa winner Shreya Kalra made her boyfriend and actor Rishabh Jaiswal’s birthday extra special by gifting him a brand-new luxury car. And it wasn’t just any car - it was a BMW convertible. Videos and pictures of the lavish birthday gift are now going viral on social media.

Shreya’s Birthday Surprise For Rishabh

The viral video begins with Rishabh holding Shreya’s hand as the couple cuts a ribbon. A life-size card concealing the surprise featured the words, “Guess what, Rishabh?”

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The gift turned out to be a brand-new red BMW convertible, adorned with a large white ribbon and surrounded by white and golden balloons. Rishabh’s excitement was evident as he unveiled the luxury car on his birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KHALID FAISAL (@filmycrazies)

In another video, the couple is seen sitting inside the convertible, waving at the paparazzi before driving the car home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KHALID FAISAL (@filmycrazies)

Several family members and friends were also present at the celebration and posed for pictures with the couple.

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Interestingly, this is not the first time Shreya has showered Rishabh with an expensive gift. She had previously gifted him a BMW bike as well.

About Shreya Kalra and Rishabh Jaiswal

For the uninitiated, Shreya Kalra was last seen on the reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2, which she won. Actress Shivangi Joshi emerged as the runner-up. Meanwhile, Rishabh Jaiswal participated in Rise and Fall Season 2, which was won by Shehzad Poonawalla.