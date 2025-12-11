Shreya Ghoshal & Badshah Spice Up Indian Idol 16 With A Hilarious Samosa Battle

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesShreya Ghoshal & Badshah Spice Up Indian Idol 16 With A Hilarious Samosa Battle

Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah engage in a hilarious samosa-tasting challenge on the sets of Indian Idol 16. The episode also celebrates the timeless duets of Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

By : IANS | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 06:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah brought a fun twist to the set of “Indian Idol 16” as they unleashed a playful ‘samosa battle.’

The duo sampled and compared samosas from their favourite spots in Mumbai, giving a glimpse of their quirky camaraderie off-stage. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shreya posted a video where she along with her “partner-in-crime” Badshah could be seen enjoying a plate of samosas, a popular fried Indian snack.

In the caption of her post, she revealed that she always comes up with quirky ideas and this time decided to taste and compare samosas from three of her favorite spots in Mumbai—Sion, Andheri, and Kandivali. She playfully challenged her fans to guess the locations and expressed her love for Badshah, calling him her “partner in crime” for always joining her fun plans.

Sharing a video, the singer wrote, “Haan haan mujhe pata hai… I know aap kya soch rahe ho.. But I always have these mad ideas. Thought of doing a battle of Samosas from 3 of our favourite places in Mumbai - Sion/Andheri/Kandivali. Guess the places. Love that @badboyshah always is in on my plans, my partner in crime :).”

The video features Shreya Ghoshal saying, “Whoever has won, my heart has already won—the craving for samosas is real.”

Shreya often shares videos from the reality show on social media, giving a glimpse of her fun moments on set.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode of “Indian Idol” will feature a special segment titled ‘Superhit Duets of Udit Narayan & Kavita Krishnamurthy,’ celebrating the timeless melodies of two of India’s most iconic singers. Contestants will honor the legendary duo by performing their evergreen hits.

In a statement, Udit Narayan shared, “Indian Idol feels like coming home to music. Every season, I am amazed by the passion and purity these young singers bring to the stage. This platform doesn’t just find talent; it shapes future legends. It is a joy to witness the next generation carry forward the legacy of Indian music with such sincerity.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 06:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Badshah Shreya Ghoshal Kavita Krishnamurthy Udit Narayan Indian Idol 16 Samosa Battle Badshah Video Mumbai Samosas
