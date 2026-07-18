Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Gets Relief As Karnataka HC Quashes FIR In 2022 Drug Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karnataka High Court quashed Siddhanth Kapoor's 2022 drug case FIR.

Court cited unreliable tests, procedural lapses in sample collection.

Kapoor denied drug use, received bail; legal relief granted.

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor has received significant legal relief in the 2022 Bengaluru rave party drug case. According to a Bar and Bench report, the Karnataka High Court has quashed the First Information Report (FIR) registered against him and set aside further proceedings. The case stemmed from a police raid at a hotel where Siddhanth and two others were detained over alleged drug consumption. While investigators had claimed his urine sample tested positive for cannabis and cocaine, the actor consistently denied knowingly consuming drugs. The High Court has now questioned the evidence and the procedure followed during the investigation into the matter.

Karnataka HC Quashes FIR

According to Bar and Bench, Justice M Nagaprasanna, in an order passed on July 9, allowed Siddhanth Kapoor's plea seeking to quash the FIR registered in connection with the Bengaluru rave party case. The report stated that the Court found the prosecution's case relied primarily on urine test results conducted by a private laboratory, which were considered unreliable. It also noted procedural lapses in the collection and handling of blood and urine samples at the private hospital, raising concerns over the investigation.

Police had earlier alleged that Siddhanth's urine sample tested positive for cannabis and cocaine. However, the actor denied the allegations, maintaining that he had not knowingly consumed any narcotic substance. He was granted bail shortly after his arrest in 2022 as no drugs were recovered from him.

ALSO READ |The India Story Trailer Out: Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade Wage War Against 'Slow Poison'

Actor's Career So Far

Siddhanth Kapoor made his acting debut with Shootout at Wadala in 2013, directed by Sanjay Gupta. He later appeared in films including Ugly, Jazbaa, Paltan, Bombairiya, Chehre and Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship.

He also starred alongside his sister Shraddha Kapoor in Haseena Parkar and expanded his work into digital platforms with web series such as Bhaukaal and Mandala Murders. His most recent theatrical release was Human Cocaine, directed by Sarim Momin, which arrived in cinemas earlier this year.

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha Reacts To Viral Telangana Tribal Woman Assault Video: 'Horrible And Unconstitutional'

What's Next For Siddhanth Kapoor?

While the High Court's decision marks a major development in the legal case, Siddhanth Kapoor has not yet announced his next acting project. Fans will now be waiting to see what the actor takes up following this legal victory. The Karnataka High Court's ruling brings the 2022 case to a significant turning point, offering Siddhanth Kapoor legal relief after nearly four years. Further updates are awaited if any additional proceedings or announcements emerge.