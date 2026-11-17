Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 'Eetha' film, based on Vithabai's life, releases December 2026.

Shraddha Kapoor steps into the shoes of legendary Lavani performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar in the first song from her upcoming film Eetha. Titled Ji Ji Re Ji, the track showcases Shraddha performing the traditional Maharashtrian dance form while recreating one of the most dramatic episodes from Vithabai’s life. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Ajay-Atul, the song captures the folk artist’s extraordinary dedication to her craft, including an incident in which she reportedly returned to the stage after giving birth backstage.

‘Ji Ji Re Ji’ Song Out

The makers of Eetha unveiled the film’s first song, Ji Ji Re Ji, on Tuesday, November 17. The track offers a glimpse into the life of Vithabai, whom Shraddha portrays in the film.

In the song, Shraddha is seen performing Lavani on stage in a traditional Nauvari saree. The sequence recreates a remarkable incident from Vithabai’s life when she continued performing despite being nine months pregnant. She reportedly went into labour during a performance and returned to the stage after giving birth backstage.

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The visuals show the performer continuing her act as people around her grow concerned about her condition. The physically demanding performance eventually takes a toll on her, and she is seen fainting and bleeding.

The song has been composed and produced by National Award-winning music director duo Ajay-Atul, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and vocals by Shreya Ghoshal. Vaibhavi Merchant has choreographed the Lavani performance.

Vithabai's Extraordinary Dedication

The emotionally charged track, Ji Ji Re Ji, masterfully depicts a harrowing real-life incident in which Vithabai continued her stage performance despite being nine months pregnant. In a remarkable display of commitment to her art, she reportedly went into labour during a live show, only to return to the Lavani stage immediately after giving birth backstage.

The beautifully choreographed music video features Shraddha Kapoor performing an energetic Lavani routine while draped in a vibrant traditional Nauvari saree. As the fast-paced folk performance takes a severe toll on her heavily pregnant character, the people around her grow increasingly concerned for her safety. Towards the dramatic climax of the video, she is seen eventually fainting and bleeding on stage.

Shraddha Kapoor On Performing Lavani

Speaking about her experience, Shraddha described performing Lavani for Ji Ji Re Ji as an exhilarating experience. She said, “Performing ‘Ji Ji Re Ji’ as Eetha was such an exhilarating experience. There is something incredibly infectious about Lavani - the rhythm, the expressions, the energy and the way you connect with the audience.”

The actor also admitted that stepping into the world of a legendary artist was both exciting and intimidating. She added that the song depicts a significant turning point in Vithabai’s life and expressed hope that audiences would recognise the effort that went into bringing the story to the screen.

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All About 'Eetha'

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is based on the life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a celebrated folk performer known for her contribution to Maharashtra’s Tamasha and Lavani traditions.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma under the banners of Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations. Kshitij Patwardhan has written the screenplay, while Akash Agrawal is the cinematographer.

Apart from Shraddha Kapoor, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav and Ishtiyak Khan. Eetha is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4.