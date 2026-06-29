Shraddha Kapoor-Rahul Mody Watch Akshay Kumar Starrer Welcome To The Jungle | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral video shows Shraddha Kapoor, Rahul Mody at movie.

Relationship speculation reignited; previously linked since early 2024.

Prior public appearances, social media posts fueled speculation.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor and screenwriter Rahul Mody are once again making headlines as fresh dating buzz surrounds them. A video of the rumoured couple enjoying a movie screening together has surfaced online and is quickly gaining attention across social media. The clip shows Shraddha watching Welcome To The Jungle inside a theatre, with Rahul seated beside her. Their latest outing has reignited speculation about their relationship, which has been a talking point since early 2024. Fans are now convinced the two continue to grow closer despite keeping things largely private.

Shraddha And Rahul Spotted Together

A video recorded by a fan inside a cinema hall has gone viral online, showing Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody watching Welcome To The Jungle together. In the clip, Shraddha appears relaxed and cheerful, laughing at several moments during the screening while Rahul sits beside her. The fan who shared the video wrote, “Watching Welcome To The Jungle with National Crush of India @shraddhakapoor.” The video quickly spread across social media, sparking fresh conversation around the pair.

Dating Rumours

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody have been linked since early 2024 after they were first spotted together following a dinner outing in Mumbai. Since then, the two have been seen together on multiple occasions, including family functions and public appearances. Though neither has officially spoken about their relationship, repeated sightings have kept rumours alive.

ALSO READ | Nag Ashwin, Priyanka Dutt Announce Second Pregnancy With Sweet Family Picture

The relationship chatter intensified last year when Shraddha shared a cosy picture with Rahul on Instagram. Both were seen twinning in white, while Shraddha held Rahul’s arm in the photo. She captioned it, “Dil rakh le, neend toh vaapis de de yaar.” The post quickly caught fans’ attention, with many treating it as a subtle relationship confirmation. Around the same time, eagle-eyed fans also noticed Shraddha wearing an “R” pendant, further fuelling speculation.

ALSO READ | Kate Middleton Marks Cancer Recovery By Conquering Britain's Three Highest Peaks In 24 Hours

Work Front

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor has an exciting slate ahead. She will next be seen in Eetha, a biopic based on Marathi folk legend Vithabai Narayangaonkar. The actor also has Stree 3 in the pipeline, along with Nikhil Dwivedi’s much-awaited Nagin. While Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody continue to stay silent about their relationship status, their latest outing has once again caught public attention. For now, fans seem happy piecing together clues as speculation around the rumoured romance continues.