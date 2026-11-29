Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shraddha praised Akshara, causing emotional moment on stage.

Shraddha highlighted Akshara's talent, energy, and dedication.

Actresses danced, shared playful moments with the audience.

'Eetha' portrays legendary performer Vithabai, releasing December 2026.

Shraddha Kapoor and Akshara Singh shared an emotional moment during the promotional event of their upcoming film ‘Eetha’ in Patna. The Bollywood actress praised Akshara's talent, energy and performance, leaving the Bhojpuri star overwhelmed. Unable to hold back her tears, Akshara broke down on stage, prompting Shraddha to hug her and wipe her tears with a tissue. The two actresses also danced together and shared playful moments with the audience. Their warm interaction has now caught attention on social media, adding to the buzz around the film.

Akshara Gets Emotional

Shraddha Kapoor and Akshara Singh attended the promotional event of ‘Eetha’ in Patna on Friday, November 28. During the event, Shraddha spoke warmly about Akshara's contribution to the film and praised her artistic abilities. As Shraddha continued appreciating her, Akshara became emotional and broke down in tears on stage. Seeing her reaction, Shraddha immediately hugged her, wiped her tears with a tissue and encouraged her. The heartfelt moment became one of the highlights of the promotional event.

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What Did Shraddha Say?

While addressing the audience, Shraddha praised Akshara's ability to transform herself for the screen. She also appreciated her energy, personality and dedication during the film's shoot. Shraddha said, “Akshara Singh real life se reel life mein bahut tezi se transform hoti hain” (Akshara Singh transforms very quickly from her real-life personality into her on-screen character).

She further added, “Aap sach mein 'Eetha' ke liye bahut khaas hain. Hum bahut khushkismat hain ki aap is film ka hissa hain” (You are truly very special to ‘Eetha’. We are very fortunate to have you as part of this film). Shraddha also praised Akshara's energy, calling her a person with a pure heart. She appreciated the way Akshara transformed herself for a dance sequence in a traditional Nauvari saree.

Shraddha And Akshara Dance Together

The promotional event was not limited to emotional moments. Akshara also taught Shraddha a few Bhojpuri lines, which the Bollywood actress enthusiastically repeated in front of the audience. The two actresses also danced together on stage, entertaining the crowd with their energy and expressions. Their playful interaction offered a glimpse of the bond they developed while working on the film.

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What Is ‘Eetha’ About?

Directed by Laxman Utekar, ‘Eetha’ is inspired by the life of legendary Maharashtra-based Lavani and Tamasha performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. Shraddha Kapoor plays Vithabai in the film, which explores the celebrated folk artist's journey, struggles and contribution to traditional performance arts. The film also features Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Anant Joshi and Ulka Gupta in important roles. Akshara Singh is also part of the project, marking an important opportunity for the Bhojpuri actress to reach a wider Bollywood audience. ‘Eetha’ is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026.