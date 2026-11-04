Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shraddha Kapoor addressed criticism regarding her Marathi accent in

She stated being unfazed, focusing solely on her cinematic craft.

Kapoor humorously added she cannot even handle her WhatsApp.

Her priority remains work, not managing online negativity.

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has finally broken her silence regarding the growing online backlash surrounding her Marathi accent in the upcoming biographical drama Eetha. Following the recent release of the film's official trailer, several social media users heavily scrutinised her dialogue delivery, labelling it unnatural. Addressing the controversy head-on during a digital interaction with her followers, the actress offered a characteristically humorous yet firm response to her detractors. Making it abundantly clear that she remains completely unfazed by the negativity, Shraddha bluntly stated that she is simply not interested in handling any criticism and wants to solely focus on her cinematic craft.

Shraddha's Witty Comeback

During a recent 'Ask Me Anything' (AMA) session hosted on her official Instagram handle, a curious fan questioned the actress on how she manages to navigate negativity and handle the online criticism directed at her. Known for her unfiltered and candid interactions, Shraddha offered a straightforward reply infused with a pinch of her trademark humour.

Brushing off the ongoing trolling regarding her dialect in Eetha, the actress frankly stated, "I actually don't handle criticism. What's there to handle in that? I can't even handle my WhatsApp".

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'I Am Not Interested In Handling Criticism'

Further elaborating on her hands-off approach to social media management and public relations, Shraddha made a startling revelation about her professional setup. She disclosed that, unlike most contemporary stars, she operates without formal representation.

"I don't even have a manager, nor am I affiliated with any agency," the actress revealed. She amusingly added that this severe lack of digital connectivity often frustrates those close to her, stating that her friends, directors, and producers frequently complain about her notorious habit of not checking her phone on time.

Concluding her firm stance on the online backlash, Shraddha made it abundantly clear that her sole priority remains her on-screen performances. Shutting down the trolls, she emphatically added, "I'm not interested in handling any criticism. All I want to do is work, and more and more work. That's it".

Shraddha Kapoor's recent response to a fan asking "How do you usually handle criticism?" shows pure maturity and simplicity:​ Okay, so this is a very important question, 'How do you handle criticism? ​I actually don't handle criticism. What is there to handle in it? Man, I can't even handle my WhatsApp, I don't have a manager, nor am I with any agency. My friends, directors and producers keep scolding me saying, You don't even check your phone. ​So I don't have to handle any criticism. I just have to work, work more, work even more, and just keep working. ​While most of Bollywood is busy giving fake attitude, holding grudges and getting offended over small things, Shraddha shows what real grace looks like. Bollywood actors really need to learn some humility, maturity and focus from her! Zero drama, zero hate and pure dedication that’s why she stands out from the rest! ❤️✨ — Kartik🤠 (@patel41176) November 3, 2026

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About 'Eetha'

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Eetha marks Shraddha's highly anticipated return to the big screen following the massive box office success of Stree 2. The biographical drama chronicles the life of the legendary Maharashtrian Lavani and Tamasha artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Co-starring Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles, the film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on December 4, 2026.