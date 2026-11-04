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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesShraddha Kapoor Gives Witty Reply To ‘Eetha’ Critics, 'I'm Not Interested In Handling Any Criticism'

Shraddha Kapoor Gives Witty Reply To ‘Eetha’ Critics, 'I'm Not Interested In Handling Any Criticism'

Amid online backlash over her Marathi accent in the upcoming film Eetha, Shraddha Kapoor responded to trolls, stating she is not interested in handling criticism and just wants to focus on her work.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 11:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shraddha Kapoor addressed criticism regarding her Marathi accent in
  • She stated being unfazed, focusing solely on her cinematic craft.
  • Kapoor humorously added she cannot even handle her WhatsApp.
  • Her priority remains work, not managing online negativity.

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has finally broken her silence regarding the growing online backlash surrounding her Marathi accent in the upcoming biographical drama Eetha. Following the recent release of the film's official trailer, several social media users heavily scrutinised her dialogue delivery, labelling it unnatural. Addressing the controversy head-on during a digital interaction with her followers, the actress offered a characteristically humorous yet firm response to her detractors. Making it abundantly clear that she remains completely unfazed by the negativity, Shraddha bluntly stated that she is simply not interested in handling any criticism and wants to solely focus on her cinematic craft.

Shraddha's Witty Comeback

During a recent 'Ask Me Anything' (AMA) session hosted on her official Instagram handle, a curious fan questioned the actress on how she manages to navigate negativity and handle the online criticism directed at her. Known for her unfiltered and candid interactions, Shraddha offered a straightforward reply infused with a pinch of her trademark humour.

Brushing off the ongoing trolling regarding her dialect in Eetha, the actress frankly stated, "I actually don't handle criticism. What's there to handle in that? I can't even handle my WhatsApp".

Also Read: ‘Ramayana’ Impresses American Critic Chris Gore, Draws Comparison With Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

'I Am Not Interested In Handling Criticism'

Further elaborating on her hands-off approach to social media management and public relations, Shraddha made a startling revelation about her professional setup. She disclosed that, unlike most contemporary stars, she operates without formal representation.

"I don't even have a manager, nor am I affiliated with any agency," the actress revealed. She amusingly added that this severe lack of digital connectivity often frustrates those close to her, stating that her friends, directors, and producers frequently complain about her notorious habit of not checking her phone on time.

Concluding her firm stance on the online backlash, Shraddha made it abundantly clear that her sole priority remains her on-screen performances. Shutting down the trolls, she emphatically added, "I'm not interested in handling any criticism. All I want to do is work, and more and more work. That's it".

Also Read: Sunil Lahri Criticises ‘Ramayana’ Music, Says Mithila, Ayodhya Flavour Is Missing

About 'Eetha'

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Eetha marks Shraddha's highly anticipated return to the big screen following the massive box office success of Stree 2. The biographical drama chronicles the life of the legendary Maharashtrian Lavani and Tamasha artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Co-starring Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles, the film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on December 4, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main criticism Shraddha Kapoor is receiving for 'Eetha'?

Shraddha Kapoor is facing online backlash for her Marathi accent in the film 'Eetha'. Many social media users have criticised her dialogue delivery as unnatural.

How did Shraddha Kapoor respond to the online criticism?

She stated she is not interested in handling criticism and wants to focus solely on her craft. She humorously added that she can't even handle her WhatsApp.

Does Shraddha Kapoor have a manager or agency?

She disclosed that she operates without formal representation. She amusingly noted that this often frustrates friends and colleagues who complain about her not checking her phone.

What is the film 'Eetha' about?

'Eetha' is a biographical drama directed by Laxman Utekar. It chronicles the life of the legendary Maharashtrian Lavani and Tamasha artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 11:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shraddha Kapoor Dinesh Vijan Laxman Utekar Eetha
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