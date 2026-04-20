Shraddha Kapoor To Join Aamir Khan In Ashneer Grover Biopic: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kapoor has other upcoming projects like Stree 2.

Shraddha Kapoor may soon share the screen with Aamir Khan in a project that’s already creating a stir.

According to Mid-Day, the actress is likely to star opposite Aamir in the much-talked-about biopic based on businessman Ashneer Grover. While there’s no official confirmation yet, the update has already caught the attention of fans eager to see a new pairing unfold.

ALSO READ: All About Ananya Panday’s Education As She Prepares For Chand Mera Dil

Shraddha Kapoor Was Reportedly Finalised Earlier

As per Mid-Day, Shraddha Kapoor’s involvement in the project was decided quite early in the development stage. An insider told the publication, “It was decided early on that Shraddha would play the female lead. She has seen the screenplay develop up close."

The report further suggests that Kapoor has been closely associated with the film since its initial stages, giving her a deeper understanding of the narrative and its evolution.

Script In The Work For Years

The same Mid-Day report mentions that filmmaker Mody, best known for his work on Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), has reportedly been working on the screenplay for nearly three years. This long development phase hints at a carefully crafted story, which could add depth and intrigue to the biographical drama.

With Aamir Khan said to be headlining the film, expectations are naturally high, especially given his track record of choosing layered and unconventional roles.

ALSO READ: Delhi Court Defers Hearing On Jacqueline Fernandez’s Plea To Turn Approver In Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case

Shraddha Kapoor's Upcoming Films

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Stree 2, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Abhishek Banerjee. The horror-comedy sequel generated strong buzz among audiences.

Looking ahead, she is currently working on filmmaker Laxman Utekar’s upcoming biopic Eetha, which will trace the journey of renowned Tamasha artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. Additionally, Kapoor is also set to appear in the much-anticipated fantasy film Naagin, further expanding her diverse portfolio.