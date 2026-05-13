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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Shouldn’t See Vijay Just As A Film Star’: Kamal Haasan Extends Support To Tamil Nadu CM

‘Shouldn’t See Vijay Just As A Film Star’: Kamal Haasan Extends Support To Tamil Nadu CM

Actor and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan said it is a matter of pride that someone from the film industry has risen to lead the state, referring to Vijay becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 13 May 2026 08:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vijay sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, wins floor test.
  • Kamal Haasan praises Vijay, calls him state leader.
  • Haasan welcomes closure of 717 liquor shops immediately.
  • Haasan says state should regulate, not sell, alcohol.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10 after his party secured a majority in the recently-concluded election. Following the 51-year-old’s successful floor test, veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan extended public support and praised the new leadership. He said it is a matter of pride that someone from the film industry has risen to lead the state.

‘Shouldn’t See Vijay Just As A Film Star’: Kamal Haasan

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, Kamal Haasan congratulated the new government and welcomed its early reforms. He said, “My congratulations to the new government of Tamil Nadu. The closure of 717 liquor shops is a welcome move. This has been a long-pending demand and is appreciable.”

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He further added, “We should not see Vijay just as a film star. He also carries public responsibility. Anyone can enter politics from any field,” noting that it is a matter of pride for the state that a person from the film industry has become Chief Minister.

Kamal Haasan Welcomes Closure Of TASMAC Liquor Shops

Earlier, he also welcomed the state government’s decision to shut 717 TASMAC liquor outlets located near temples, schools, colleges, and bus stands across Tamil Nadu within a 500-metre radius.

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In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Even as Tamil families have long expected the removal of liquor outlets near places of worship, educational institutions, and transport hubs, Hon’ble Chief Minister Brother Vijay has taken this step immediately after assuming office.”

He further added, “Liquor sales should not be a core function of the government. The state must take responsibility for regulating alcohol distribution. This decision to close 717 shops is a good beginning and should be expanded and continued. Congratulations.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who has become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu?

Actor Vijay, chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

What did Kamal Haasan say about Vijay becoming Chief Minister?

Kamal Haasan congratulated Vijay and stated it is a matter of pride that someone from the film industry has risen to lead the state.

What early reform by the new government did Kamal Haasan praise?

Kamal Haasan welcomed the closure of 717 TASMAC liquor shops, calling it a long-pending demand and an appreciable move.

Why are the 717 liquor shops being closed?

The shops are being closed because they were located near temples, schools, colleges, and bus stands within a 500-meter radius.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 08:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kamal Haasan Vijay Tamil NAdu
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