‘Should Honour The Plaintiff’: Delhi HC To Sanjay Kapur's Wife Priya In Rani Kapur Suit

The dispute over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estate has intensified, with his mother, Rani Kapur, approaching the Delhi High Court to declare a family trust named after her as null and void. She has alleged that the trust was fraudulently constituted and used to illegally transfer her assets.

According to news agency ANI, the High Court on Wednesday issued notice on applications filed by Priya Kapur seeking dismissal of a suit instituted by her mother-in-law, Rani Kapur, in which allegations were made that she and others had orchestrated a “fraudulent family trust”.

Justice Mini Pushkarna granted Rani Kapur four weeks to file her response. Priya Kapur was given liberty to file a rejoinder, if any, within two weeks thereafter. The court also issued notice to Rani Kapur on a separate application moved by Priya Kapur alleging that her mother-in-law had committed perjury.

Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for Priya Kapur, submitted that several allegations in Rani Kapur’s suit were “utterly false”, ANI reported.

Court Suggests Mediation

On the previous date of hearing, the High Court suggested that Rani Kapur, Priya Kapur and others, including Karisma Kapoor’s children, consider resolving their disputes through mediation. The Bench emphasised that the family should move forward respectfully and preserve their relationships.

“It’s a very sorry state of affairs. D No. 1 (Priya Kapur) should honour the plaintiff (Rani Kapur). All the parties are in pain, and they are grieving in one of the other forms. All of you have suffered losses, and you are suffering even now. God has given you financial wealth, and you all should live a life in a good manner,” the Bench observed.

Details Of Rani Kapur’s Plea

In her plea, Rani Kapur stated that upon receiving photocopies of the trust deed, she found that the trust assets were intended to be used exclusively for Sunjay Kapur’s benefit during his lifetime, excluding her entirely. Following his death, 60% of the trust corpus was earmarked for the benefit of his third wife, Priya Kapur, with the remaining portion to be used for her grandchildren — Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Kapur (his children with Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor) and Azairus Kapur (his son with Priya Kapur).

Background

Sunjay Kapur, chairperson of Sona Comstar, died of cardiac arrest while playing polo in London last year. He was previously married to designer Nandita Mahtani and later to actor Karisma Kapoor, with whom he had two children, Samaira and Kiaan. In 2017, he married model-actor and businesswoman Priya Kapur, and the couple had a son, Azarius.