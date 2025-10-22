Over the years, Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian has cemented itself as one of Mumbai’s most talked-about nightlife destinations, drawing not only celebrities but also influencers and regular patrons. But just how lucrative is the restaurant’s evening business? According to author Shobhaa De, the numbers are staggering, between ₹2–3 crore per night.

Shobhaa De on Mumbai’s nightlife

Shobhaa De shared her thoughts on the city’s nightlife during a recent episode of the Inside Out With Barkha Dutt podcast on YouTube.

“The kind of money in Mumbai is astonishing. One single restaurant in Mumbai has a turnover of ₹2–3 crore a night. On a slow night, the turnover is ₹2 crore and on weekends it is ₹3 crore. I walked into that restaurant to see it myself because when I heard these numbers… I said this can’t be true," she revealed.

When asked which restaurant she meant, Shobhaa was clear: “It’s Bastian. It’s the new Bastian. It’s on the top. It is 21,000 sq ft, it’s not even reality. You walk in there and you feel ‘where am I?’ You have a 360° view of the city."

According to her, Bastian can accommodate up to 1,400 guests in a single evening, split across two seating sessions of 700 diners each. The restaurant reportedly has a waiting list outside on the streets of Dadar, with patrons arriving in luxury cars like Lamborghinis and Aston Martins.

Shobhaa shared her own reaction to the scene: “I didn’t know a single face in all 700 diners. There were young people, and they were ordering bottles and bottles of the best in-line tequila for the table. Each table was spending in the lakhs, but they were complete strangers."

Bastian Bandra closes

In September, Shilpa Shetty announced the closure of Bastian Bandra. On Instagram, she wrote, “This Thursday marks the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai's most iconic destinations — BASTIAN BANDRA. A venue that gave us countless memories, unforgettable nights, and moments that shaped the city's nightlife now takes its final bow.”

She added that her other venue, Bastian at the Top, will continue operations, “To honour this legendary space, we're curating a very special evening for our closest patrons — a night filled with nostalgia, energy, and magic, celebrating everything Bastian has stood for one last time. While we say goodbye to BASTIAN BANDRA, our Thursday night ritual Arcane Affair will continue next week at BASTIAN AT THE TOP, carrying forward the legacy in a brand-new chapter with brand new experiences.”

Bastian Bandra had long been a celebrity hotspot, often swarmed by paparazzi hoping for a glimpse of the stars.

What’s next for Shilpa Shetty

Fans can next catch Shilpa in the upcoming action drama KD: The Devil, directed by Prem. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Dhruva Sarja, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and Nora Fatehi.