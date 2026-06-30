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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesShoaib Ibrahim Shares Positive Update On Father’s Health: ‘He’ll Be Discharged Soon’

Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Positive Update On Father’s Health: ‘He’ll Be Discharged Soon’

Shoaib Ibrahim has shared a positive update on his father's health, revealing he is recovering well and is expected to be discharged after more than a month in hospital.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shoaib Ibrahim's father recovering, expected home after five weeks.
  • Family prepares home with special equipment for father's comfort.
  • Shoaib, family displayed strength during father's difficult hospital stay.

Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim has shared a reassuring update on his father’s health after over a month in hospital. His father, who has been undergoing treatment for the past five weeks, is now showing signs of recovery and is expected to be discharged soon.

Shoaib, who has regularly kept fans informed through his YouTube vlogs, said the family is preparing to welcome his father home by making the necessary medical arrangements to ensure a comfortable recovery.

Preparations At Home Underway

In his latest vlog, Shoaib revealed that doctors are likely to discharge his father within the next couple of days. He explained that the family has been setting up specialised equipment at home, including a reclining bed and an air mattress, as his father will not be able to use a regular bed immediately.

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According to Shoaib, these arrangements are essential to help with everyday activities such as eating, resting and recovering comfortably after his prolonged hospital stay.

He also shared that his father spent over a month in the hospital. 

Emotional Time For Family

The vlog also captured emotional moments with Shoaib’s mother, who praised her son for staying strong and taking care of the family throughout the difficult period. Shoaib, in turn, acknowledged his father’s determination and resilience during treatment, saying he had shown remarkable strength.

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Towards the end of the video, Shoaib was seen embracing his wife, actress Dipika Kakar, and expressing hope that the family would soon be reunited under one roof.

To stay close to the hospital during his father's treatment, Shoaib had rented a flat nearby to avoid long daily commutes.

 Dipika Kakar has also been updating fans about her own health. The actress is currently undergoing immunotherapy as part of her treatment following her cancer diagnosis.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Shoaib Ibrahim's father expected to be discharged from the hospital?

Shoaib Ibrahim's father is expected to be discharged within the next couple of days. He has been hospitalized for over a month, undergoing treatment.

What preparations are being made at home for Shoaib Ibrahim's father?

The family is setting up specialized equipment, including a reclining bed and an air mattress. These arrangements ensure a comfortable recovery and help with everyday activities.

How is Dipika Kakar's health?

Dipika Kakar is currently undergoing immunotherapy. This treatment is part of her health management following a cancer diagnosis.

Why did Shoaib Ibrahim rent a flat during his father's hospital stay?

Shoaib rented a flat close to the hospital to avoid long daily commutes. This allowed him to stay near his father during the treatment period.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 06:07 PM (IST)
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Dipika Kakar Shoaib Ibrahim
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