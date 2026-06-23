Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shoaib Ibrahim had a quiet birthday amidst ongoing family health challenges.

His father remains hospitalized after a stroke, wife began immunotherapy.

Son Ruhaan and wife surprised him with a thoughtful homemade cake.

TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim recently celebrated his 39th birthday, but the occasion was marked by simplicity rather than grand festivities. The actor chose to spend the special day quietly with his wife, Dipika Kakar, and their son Ruhaan, who made the day even more memorable with a heartfelt surprise.

Shoaib Ibrahim Opts for a Low-Key Birthday Celebration Amid Family Health Challenges

Shoaib Ibrahim has been facing a challenging time on the personal front. His father continues to be hospitalised following a brain stroke, while his wife, actress Dipika Kakar, recently started immunotherapy as part of her ongoing treatment. Amid these circumstances, the family has been standing by each other through the difficult period.

Due to his father's prolonged hospital stay, Shoaib has rented a flat near the hospital to avoid constant travel and remain close to him. Amid these difficult circumstances, the actor decided against any elaborate birthday celebrations.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor Drops First Look Of ‘Eetha’ Before Teaser Release, Asks Fans 'Taiyaar Ho'

In his latest vlog, Shoaib revealed that he had specifically requested his family not to organise any celebrations this year. Despite this, his staff and father extended their warm birthday wishes, making the day special in their own way.

Ruhaan's Sweet Surprise Leaves Shoaib Emotional

During the vlog, Shoaib shared that his father's condition has shown signs of improvement and that he is feeling better now. The actor assured fans that he would eventually introduce his father to viewers and allow them to interact with him. However, he explained that he is currently avoiding showing him on camera, as screenshots and photographs often circulate online, something he does not feel comfortable with at this stage.

Later, Dipika and little Ruhaan arrived at the hospital to meet Shoaib. After coming downstairs, the actor was greeted with warm birthday wishes from his wife and son. The highlight of the day came when Ruhaan asked his father to close his eyes before revealing a homemade cake, leaving Shoaib visibly delighted and touched by the thoughtful gesture.

The family later returned to the rented flat, where they cut the cake together. Shoaib's sister, Saba Ibrahim, was also present for the intimate celebration. Along with her son Haider, Saba prepared a special handmade card for Shoaib, which brought a smile to the actor's face.

ALSO READ | Ektaa Kapoor’s Lock Upp 2 Drops Kangana Ranaut, Brings In Farah Khan And Riteish Deshmukh

Speaking further in the vlog, Shoaib said that although he is currently staying near the hospital because of his father's health, he plans to return home to celebrate Ruhaan's birthday. "I will definitely go home tomorrow night because it's Ruhaan's birthday, and I want to celebrate the day with him," he said. Shoaib also revealed that he intends to buy Ruhaan the toy car he has been asking for for quite some time.

On the professional front, Shoaib Ibrahim is presently occupied with editing his upcoming music video. The actor has not only directed the project himself but will also be seen acting in it.