‘Shiva Take Me With You’: Influencer’s Post And Last Video Go Viral After Her Death

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Haryanvi actor Divyanka Sirohi, 30, died at home.

She fell unconscious after feeling unwell, later declared dead.

Her last Instagram post, a dance video, is viral.

Sirohi appeared in over 50 Haryanvi songs, rose to fame via TikTok.

Haryanvi actor and influencer Divyanka Sirohi passed away at the age of 30 on Tuesday at her residence in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad. She was reportedly feeling unwell and later fell unconscious. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead. Her last rites were performed by her brother Himanshu Sirohi at the cremation ground in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar Extension.

As the film industry mourns her tragic death, her last Instagram post has been going viral on social media.

Influencer’s Viral Posts

In the now-viral video, which is also her final post, she is seen wearing a blue floral-print lehenga-choli. The video is set to Barsana Mila Hai by B Praak, Afsana Khan, and Meer Desai.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka (@divyankaasirohi)

Another viral post, which she had pinned on her profile three years ago, is a picture of herself covering half of her face. The image was taken at the Shri Kedarnath Jyotirlinga Temple in Uttarakhand. The caption read: “POV: Shiva take me with you….”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka (@divyankaasirohi)

Who Was Divyanka Sirohi?

Divyanka Sirohi was born on November 19, 1996, and was an influencer who began content creation during the COVID-19 pandemic. She completed her BCA from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, and later earned an MBA degree from Sikkim. She is survived by her brother, Himanshu and sisters, Deepanshu and Jasmeet. At the time of her passing, she was living with her family in Ghaziabad.

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Divyanka appeared in more than 50 Haryanvi songs and worked with several well-known names in the industry such as Masoom Sharma, Amit Saini Rohtakiya, and KD. She was a familiar face among Haryanvi music audiences.

In an interview with The Times of India, Divyanka spoke about her passion for acting and dance and how she rose to fame.

“I have been passionate about acting and dancing since childhood. Around Diwali, I made a video wearing a blue suit on TikTok to Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma’s song ‘Meri Mummy Nu Pasand Ni Tu’, which went viral because of my expressions. That video received around 20 million views. After that, my follower count on TikTok reached 5 million.”