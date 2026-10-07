Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Shiva Rajkumar narrowly escaped a firecracker explosion.

Explosion occurred during a film promotion at Chitradurga.

He shielded his face, continued event despite being shaken.

Fans criticized poor safety arrangements after video circulated.

Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar had a close shave during a promotional event for his upcoming film Bail in Chitradurga, Karnataka. The actor was walking into a theatre amid a large gathering when a firecracker suddenly went off close to him. Videos from the event show Shiva quickly covering his face and head as sparks flew nearby, while members of his team tried to shield him. The 64-year-old actor appeared shaken for a moment but continued with the promotional event. He later greeted fans and interacted with the theatre management, even as videos of the incident began circulating widely on social media.

Shiva Rajkumar Faces Firecracker Scare

The Bail team recently visited Basweshwara Theatre in Chitradurga as part of the film's promotional activities. Shiva received a warm welcome from the theatre management, and fans gathered outside the venue. In one video, the actor can be seen climbing through the sunroof of his car and waving at the crowd. However, another recording from inside the theatre captured the unexpected mishap.

Blockbuster #Bail team visit @ Chitradurga🔥 #Shivanna #KingShivanna #DrShivarajkumarUpdates https://t.co/2Yz6A6gtFW — Dr Shivarajkumar updates ™ (@shivannaupdates) October 6, 2026

As Shiva entered through the packed venue, a firecracker exploded nearby. The actor immediately covered his face and head to protect himself from the sparks. People accompanying him also moved towards him to provide cover. Shiva was later seen touching and brushing his face and head while people around him checked whether he was alright. Despite the scare, he continued with the event.

actor shivarajkumar escape Firecracker accident at chitradurga #shivarajkumar #jailer2 #bail #chitradurga #shivanna #chitradurga #KarnatakaNews https://t.co/qxX4kiZ39Q — Santosh Kumar (@Santhuka820) October 6, 2026

Fans React To Shiva Rajkumar's Narrow Escape

The videos soon spread online, prompting fans to express concern over the arrangements at the promotional event. One social media user wrote, “God (folded hands emoji) narrow escape. Hopeless arrangements,” while another commented, “Worst arrangements! Risking lives almost.”

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Another fan posted, “Shivarajkumar narrowly escaped a cracker accident. Luckily he is safe now!” A concerned admirer also wrote, “Firecracker blast near Shivanna, swalpa husharu kanro (please be careful).” Several fans also praised Shiva for continuing to meet audiences and promote his films despite being 64. One X user described the actor's commitment as a source of ‘mad, mad respect’.

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Another wrote, “Age is just a stat on paper for Century Star Shiva Rajkumar. ​The way he travels, meets fans, and promotes every film like his very first is a massive wake-up call to the industry. Respect, #Shivanna!”

Shiva Rajkumar's Upcoming Films

Shiva Rajkumar recently returned to work after taking time away from acting for cancer treatment in the US. He has since resumed his film commitments, with Bail among his Kannada projects and Peddi in Telugu. He also made a cameo appearance in Raktha Kashmira. His upcoming projects include Jailer 2 and Picasso in Tamil, along with Gummadi Narsaiah in Telugu.

In Kannada, he has Dad, 666 Operation Dream Theatre and A for Anand in the pipeline. A documentary titled Survivor - A Superstar Documentary, which focuses on his cancer diagnosis and treatment journey, is also in development. Despite the incident in Chitradurga, Shiva continued his promotional commitments and interacted with fans at the theatre.