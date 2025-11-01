Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesShiv Stotram From Jatadhara Brings Lord Shiva’s Power To Screen

Shiv Stotram From Jatadhara Brings Lord Shiva’s Power To Screen

Shiv Stotram from Jatadhara blends devotion and cinema. Producer Prerna Arora and actor Sudheer Babu describe the experience as deeply spiritual and transformative.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 08:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The newly released track Shiv Stotram from the upcoming film Jatadhara has taken the internet by storm, offering audiences a rare fusion of spirituality and cinematic grandeur. Presented by Zee Studios and producer Prerna Arora, the devotional anthem stands out as a visual and emotional spectacle that captures the essence of Lord Shiva’s divinity.

With music composed and sung by Rajeev Raj, the track pulsates with raw spiritual energy. What began as Prerna Arora’s heartfelt concept has evolved into a cinematic hymn that intertwines faith, sound, and devotion in perfect rhythm. Her collaboration with the music team ensured that every note resonated with authenticity and reverence, creating what feels like a sacred cinematic experience.

Sudheer Babu Calls It a “Spiritual Awakening”

Lead actor Sudheer Babu, who embodies the film’s intensity and devotion in the song, described filming Shiv Stotram as a life-changing moment.

“Shooting Shiv Stotram was a truly divine experience for me,” said Sudheer Babu. “Every moment on set felt like being in the presence of Lord Shiva himself. When I first heard the track, the energy and aura were beyond just a song — it was a spiritual awakening.”

The actor added that being part of a project that connects “so deeply with faith” is an honour, and he believes Jatadhara carries the true essence of devotion on screen.

Prerna Arora: ‘It’s a Humble Offering to Lord Shiva’

Producer Prerna Arora, known for her creative instincts and emotional storytelling, shared that Shiv Stotram represents the soul of Jatadhara.

“Shiv Stotram is the soul of Jatadhara. Right from the start, I envisioned a piece that transcends typical songs—something that stirs real emotion, reverence, and wonder,” she said. “We’ve all put our hearts into this, and I know viewers will sense that sacred vibe on the big screen. It’s a humble offering to Lord Shiva and the unifying power of faith.”

The song’s choreography, crafted by ‘Aata’ Sandeep master, further elevates the visual experience, blending movement and devotion into a transcendental performance.

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 08:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonakshi Sinha Prerna Arora Shiv Stotram Jatadhara Song Rajeev Raj Devotional Anthem
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Punjab
AAP-BJP Face-Off Over ‘Sheeshmahal’: Mann Says Guest House, BJP Calls It Luxury Suite For Kejriwal
AAP-BJP Face-Off Over ‘Sheeshmahal’: Mann Says Guest House, BJP Calls It Luxury Suite For Kejriwal
Election 2025
Mokama Murder Fallout: Election Commission Transfers Top Officials, Suspends Two SHOs
Mokama Murder Fallout: Election Commission Transfers Top Officials, Suspends Two SHOs
Cities
'Make Me Pregnant Ad' Scam: Pune Man Loses Rs 11 Lakh To Online Trap
'Make Me Pregnant Ad' Scam: Pune Man Loses Rs 11 Lakh To Online Trap
News
IndiGo Flight From Jeddah To Hyderabad Diverted To Mumbai After Bomb Threat
IndiGo Flight From Jeddah To Hyderabad Diverted To Mumbai After Bomb Threat
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget