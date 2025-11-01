Shiv Stotram From Jatadhara Brings Lord Shiva’s Power To Screen

The newly released track Shiv Stotram from the upcoming film Jatadhara has taken the internet by storm, offering audiences a rare fusion of spirituality and cinematic grandeur. Presented by Zee Studios and producer Prerna Arora, the devotional anthem stands out as a visual and emotional spectacle that captures the essence of Lord Shiva’s divinity.

With music composed and sung by Rajeev Raj, the track pulsates with raw spiritual energy. What began as Prerna Arora’s heartfelt concept has evolved into a cinematic hymn that intertwines faith, sound, and devotion in perfect rhythm. Her collaboration with the music team ensured that every note resonated with authenticity and reverence, creating what feels like a sacred cinematic experience.

Sudheer Babu Calls It a “Spiritual Awakening”

Lead actor Sudheer Babu, who embodies the film’s intensity and devotion in the song, described filming Shiv Stotram as a life-changing moment.

“Shooting Shiv Stotram was a truly divine experience for me,” said Sudheer Babu. “Every moment on set felt like being in the presence of Lord Shiva himself. When I first heard the track, the energy and aura were beyond just a song — it was a spiritual awakening.”

The actor added that being part of a project that connects “so deeply with faith” is an honour, and he believes Jatadhara carries the true essence of devotion on screen.

Prerna Arora: ‘It’s a Humble Offering to Lord Shiva’

Producer Prerna Arora, known for her creative instincts and emotional storytelling, shared that Shiv Stotram represents the soul of Jatadhara.

“Shiv Stotram is the soul of Jatadhara. Right from the start, I envisioned a piece that transcends typical songs—something that stirs real emotion, reverence, and wonder,” she said. “We’ve all put our hearts into this, and I know viewers will sense that sacred vibe on the big screen. It’s a humble offering to Lord Shiva and the unifying power of faith.”

The song’s choreography, crafted by ‘Aata’ Sandeep master, further elevates the visual experience, blending movement and devotion into a transcendental performance.