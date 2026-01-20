ABP Network is hosting its much-anticipated India @ 2047 Youth Conclave in New Delhi on Tuesday, creating a platform for meaningful dialogue on the aspirations, responsibilities and challenges of India’s young population. The day-long event is witnessing participation from political leaders, social innovators, sportspersons and voices from culture and entertainment, all coming together to discuss the roadmap towards a developed India by the year 2047.

Shiv Pandit on FIR Sequel and His Journey

During an engaging session, actor Shiv Pandit spoke about the possibility and discussions around a sequel to FIR, the popular television show that gave him early recognition. He reflected on how the show shaped his formative years in the industry and helped him understand discipline, consistency and the value of long-term commitment rather than instant success.

Pandit also opened up about his childhood, sharing that he was a Doon School alumni and how that upbringing instilled values of structure, resilience and responsibility. He spoke about carrying forward the tradition of working hard in the entertainment industry, despite uncertainties and constant change.

Shershaah Anecdote: Real Soldiers, Real Grit

One of the most moving moments from the session came when Pandit recalled his experience of working on Shershaah, where he played the role of a military officer named Jimmy. He described shooting at an altitude of nearly 14,000 feet, where the environment itself was a challenge.

Unlike conventional film sets, many of the background performers were actual soldiers. Pandit shared that during uphill runs required for filming, acclimatisation became extremely difficult for him. A soldier named Ravindra would often support him physically—placing one hand on Pandit’s back while carrying a 20-kilogram bazooka—encouraging him to complete the shots, even when scenes required seven to eight retakes.

What stayed with Pandit, he said, was the human connection. Even today, Ravindra reportedly calls him from the Punjab sector to check in on him, an experience Pandit described as deeply grounding and humbling.

Beyond Likes: Social Media Pressure and Real Life

Pandit also addressed the growing pressure of social media within the film industry. He spoke about how validation through likes, engagement and online presence has increasingly influenced careers, often overshadowing real-life experiences and personal growth.

Describing himself as an average student, Pandit stressed the importance of consistent hard work and perseverance. He noted that meaningful life experiences, discipline and human connections ultimately matter more than digital numbers, urging young people to focus on living fully rather than constantly measuring worth through social media metrics.

