Shilpa Shinde Turns Into Mata Sita For Delhi’s Ramleela, Video Goes Viral: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Shilpa Shinde portrayed Mata Sita at a Delhi Ramleela event.

Her performance in saffron attire depicted Sita during her exile period.

A viral clip showed Sita urging Lakshman to aid Lord Ram.

Fans widely praised her convincing and emotive portrayal of the character.

Television actress Shilpa Shinde, who became a household name playing the iconic character of 'Angoori Bhabhi' in the popular comedy sitcom Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, is currently winning the internet for a completely different avatar. The Bigg Boss 11 winner recently captivated audiences by essaying the role of Mata Sita at a Ramleela event in Delhi, and a video of her performance has gone viral on social media.

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Shilpa Shinde Plays Mata Sita In Delhi Ramleela

Amidst the festive fervor of Navratri across the country, Ramleela productions are being staged in various parts of India. In the national capital, Delhi, several iconic Ramleela events are underway. During a grand staging in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, Shilpa Shinde took to the stage to portray the pivotal mythological character of Mata Sita.

In the viral video circulating online, the actress is seen deeply immersed in the role, dressed in a saffron saree adorned with a large Rudraksha mala, perfectly capturing the aesthetic of the Vanvas (exile) period. The specific scene captured in the viral clip depicts a tense moment from the epic. A worried Sita is seen urging her brother-in-law, Lakshman, to leave her side and go help Lord Ram in the forest. Lakshman, bound by his duty to protect her but conflicted by her desperate pleas, is seen refusing to disobey his brother's command to stay and guard her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Manchanda (@classymissysassy)

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About Shilpa Shinde's Television Journey

Born on August 28, 1977, in Mumbai, the 49-year-old actress began her acting career at the age of 24 with the 2001 TV serial Kabhi Aaye Na Judaai. However, the major turning point in her career was undeniably Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain (2015), where her comic timing as Angoori Bhabhi made her a massive star. Her popularity further skyrocketed when she participated in the highly controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11, ultimately lifting the winner's trophy in 2018. Shilpa has also ventured into the digital space, making her OTT debut with the web series Paurashpur in 2020.