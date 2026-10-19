India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesShilpa Shinde Turns Into Mata Sita For Delhi’s Ramleela, Video Goes Viral: WATCH

Shilpa Shinde Turns Into Mata Sita For Delhi’s Ramleela, Video Goes Viral: WATCH

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain fame Shilpa Shinde mesmerizes fans as Mata Sita in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh Ramleela. Watch the Bigg Boss 11 winner's viral acting video.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 09:14 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actress Shilpa Shinde portrayed Mata Sita at a Delhi Ramleela event.
  • Her performance in saffron attire depicted Sita during her exile period.
  • A viral clip showed Sita urging Lakshman to aid Lord Ram.
  • Fans widely praised her convincing and emotive portrayal of the character.

Television actress Shilpa Shinde, who became a household name playing the iconic character of 'Angoori Bhabhi' in the popular comedy sitcom Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, is currently winning the internet for a completely different avatar. The Bigg Boss 11 winner recently captivated audiences by essaying the role of Mata Sita at a Ramleela event in Delhi, and a video of her performance has gone viral on social media.

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant Faces Non-Bailable Warrant In 2010 Suicide Case

Shilpa Shinde Plays Mata Sita In Delhi Ramleela

Amidst the festive fervor of Navratri across the country, Ramleela productions are being staged in various parts of India. In the national capital, Delhi, several iconic Ramleela events are underway. During a grand staging in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, Shilpa Shinde took to the stage to portray the pivotal mythological character of Mata Sita.

In the viral video circulating online, the actress is seen deeply immersed in the role, dressed in a saffron saree adorned with a large Rudraksha mala, perfectly capturing the aesthetic of the Vanvas (exile) period. The specific scene captured in the viral clip depicts a tense moment from the epic. A worried Sita is seen urging her brother-in-law, Lakshman, to leave her side and go help Lord Ram in the forest. Lakshman, bound by his duty to protect her but conflicted by her desperate pleas, is seen refusing to disobey his brother's command to stay and guard her.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Manchanda (@classymissysassy)

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant Faces Non-Bailable Warrant In 2010 Suicide Case

About Shilpa Shinde's Television Journey

Born on August 28, 1977, in Mumbai, the 49-year-old actress began her acting career at the age of 24 with the 2001 TV serial Kabhi Aaye Na Judaai. However, the major turning point in her career was undeniably Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain (2015), where her comic timing as Angoori Bhabhi made her a massive star. Her popularity further skyrocketed when she participated in the highly controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11, ultimately lifting the winner's trophy in 2018. Shilpa has also ventured into the digital space, making her OTT debut with the web series Paurashpur in 2020.

Frequently Asked Questions

What role did Shilpa Shinde recently play that went viral?

Shilpa Shinde recently captivated audiences by portraying Mata Sita at a Ramleela event in Delhi. A video of her performance has gone viral on social media.

Where did Shilpa Shinde perform as Mata Sita?

Shilpa Shinde took to the stage to portray Mata Sita during a grand staging of Ramleela in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh. This performance took place amidst the festive fervor of Navratri.

What was Shilpa Shinde's most iconic television role?

Shilpa Shinde became a household name playing the iconic character of 'Angoori Bhabhi' in the popular comedy sitcom Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. Her comic timing in this role made her a massive star.

Did Shilpa Shinde participate in Bigg Boss?

Yes, Shilpa Shinde participated in the highly controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11. She ultimately lifted the winner's trophy in 2018, further skyrocketing her popularity.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 19 Oct 2026 09:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shilpa Shinde Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain Entertainment
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Sunil Pal Slams Salman Khan Over Bigg Boss 20 Omission, Calls Show A Platform For ‘Chhapris’
Sunil Pal Slams Salman Khan Over Bigg Boss 20 Omission, Calls Show A Platform For ‘Chhapris’
Celebrities
Disha Patani Looks Distressed As She Visits Tiger Shroff Hours After Firing Incident In Mumbai | WATCH
Disha Patani Looks Distressed As She Visits Tiger Shroff Hours After Firing Incident In Mumbai | WATCH
Celebrities
Tiger Shroff Seen In Bandages In First Photos After Mumbai Firing Incident, Meets Eknath Shinde
Tiger Shroff Seen In Bandages In First Photos After Mumbai Firing Incident, Meets Eknath Shinde
Celebrities
Caught On Camera: Tiger Shroff Survives Firing, Switches Seats To Take Injured Driver To Hospital
Caught On Camera: Tiger Shroff Escapes Assassination Attempt In Mumbai’s Juhu
Advertisement

Videos

Europe Protests: Violence Spreads Across France, Italy, Portugal and Belgium as Anger Grows
France Protests: 550,000 Take to Streets as Violence Escalates, 140-Year-Old Historic Building Burns
Lucknow Murder Case: Main Accused Shraddha Dubey Seeks to Surrender, Lawyer Moves Court
Lucknow News: Atiq Ahmed Depicted as Ravana, Posters Feature Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi and Others!
Kolkata Pandal Tragedy: 7 Arrested After 19 Deaths, BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Expresses Condolences
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget