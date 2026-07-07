Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesShilpa Shinde Threatens Shivangi Joshi, Calls Akanksha Chamola A 'Lesbian' After Entering Lock Upp 2

Shilpa Shinde Threatens Shivangi Joshi, Calls Akanksha Chamola A 'Lesbian' After Entering Lock Upp 2

Shilpa Shinde's wildcard entry into 'Lock Upp 2' has sparked instant drama, with bold confrontations, strategic gameplay and heated exchanges quickly changing the atmosphere inside the house.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 12:50 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Her personal remarks on contestants caused significant house tension.

Shilpa Shinde has entered Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Saza as a wildcard contestant, and it did not take long for her presence to shake up the reality show. Known for speaking her mind and never shying away from confrontation, Shinde wasted no time in making her presence felt, triggering debates, unsettling fellow contestants and ensuring that the dynamics inside the house shifted almost instantly.

From questioning old controversies to challenging housemates and making strategic moves during nominations, Shinde's entry has injected fresh energy into the competition. While some contestants appeared taken aback by her direct approach, others quickly realised that she intends to play a game centred on psychological tactics as much as personality clashes.

Old Controversies Resurface As Tensions Rise

One of the first discussions after Shinde's arrival revolved around the long-standing controversy linked to her former television show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fellow contestants Madhuri, Akanksha Chaudhary and Harshad questioned her about her recent claim that the sexual harassment allegations she had once filed against the show's producer were false, asking why she chose to reveal this nearly a decade later.

ALSO READ | ‘Jana Nayagan’ To Release On July 24? ‘Mr Bhaarath’ Producer Drops Big Hint About Vijay’s Film

Responding to the questions, Shinde said she wanted to "tell the truth before she dies", a statement that left contestants divided and prompted further debate inside the house. While some accepted her explanation, others remained unconvinced, repeatedly asking why she had waited so many years to make such a revelation.

Her confrontational style continued with actress Shivangi Joshi, whom she had known from the days when Begusarai and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! were filmed at the same location. What began as a casual conversation quickly escalated after Shivangi remarked that Shinde was speaking too loudly. Shinde responded sharply, insisting that people who truly know her have never said she has changed.

Shilpa Called Akanksha A 'Lesbian'

Shinde also found herself at the centre of fresh controversy after jokingly referring to Akanksha Chamola as a lesbian while the two were paired together inside the house. Although Chamola chose not to react immediately, it became evident that she sensed Shinde was not particularly fond of her. Shinde further remarked that Akanksha's participation in the show was largely because of her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna, adding another layer to the growing tension.

ALSO READ | Anshula Kapoor Marries Rohan Thakkar In Intimate Mumbai Wedding, First Glimpses Go Viral

Her interactions with Sunita Ahuja were equally eventful. After initially complimenting her, Shinde later made remarks involving Sunita's husband, Govinda, which visibly upset her. Sunita responded emotionally, saying that whatever happens in her marriage is a private matter and that she does not want anyone else commenting on her family.

Shinde's strategic instincts were also on display during a charge-sheet task conducted by Farah Khan. Despite knowing that Sunita had expressed a desire to leave the competition, Shinde deliberately chose to save her from elimination while putting another contestant at risk, a move many interpreted as an attempt to keep Sunita in the game and intensify the ongoing conflict.

The drama did not end there. During a late-night conversation, Yogesh and Riaz attempted to explain why they believed some of Shinde's actions were unfair. The discussion quickly turned heated, with Shinde dismissing both contestants as 'children'. Later, she clashed with Akanksha Chaudhary over food distribution, insisting that there would be no compromise when it came to meals and criticising earlier decisions involving the prize money.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Shilpa Shinde's playing style in Lock Upp 2?

She employs a confrontational style, speaking her mind and not shying away from debates. Her game involves psychological tactics and challenging housemates.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 07 Jul 2026 12:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shilpa Shinde Lesbian Shivangi Joshi Akanksha Chamola Lock Upp 2
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Shilpa Shinde Threatens Shivangi Joshi, Calls Akanksha Chamola A 'Lesbian' After Entering Lock Upp 2
Shilpa Shinde Threatens Shivangi Joshi, Calls Akanksha Chamola A 'Lesbian' After Entering Lock Upp 2
Celebrities
Celina Jaitly Says Marriage Cost Her Rs 20 Crore, Urges Women To Sign Prenups
Celina Jaitly Says Marriage Cost Her Rs 20 Crore, Urges Women To Sign Prenups
Celebrities
Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt Make First Public Appearance As Husband And Wife; Her Chunky Diamond Ring Steals The Show
Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt Make First Public Appearance After Wedding; She Flaunts Chunky Diamond Ring
Celebrities
Dale Savage, Former Firefighter Turned Adult Star, Dies At 62
Dale Savage, Former Firefighter Turned Adult Star, Dies At 62
Advertisement

Videos

Ethanol E20 Fuel Row: Gadkari Questions Auto Companies Over Mileage and Vehicle Concerns
Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: Govind Dev Giri Responds to SIT Probe and Responsibility Questions
PM Modi in Indonesia: India-Indonesia Strengthen Strategic Partnership with New Agreements
Ayodhya Donation Controversy: Govind Dev Ji Breaks Silence on Champat Rai and Donation Theft Probe
Ram Temple Donation Row: Trust Admits Lapses, Promises Action After SIT Report
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget