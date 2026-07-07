Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Her personal remarks on contestants caused significant house tension.

Shilpa Shinde has entered Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Saza as a wildcard contestant, and it did not take long for her presence to shake up the reality show. Known for speaking her mind and never shying away from confrontation, Shinde wasted no time in making her presence felt, triggering debates, unsettling fellow contestants and ensuring that the dynamics inside the house shifted almost instantly.

From questioning old controversies to challenging housemates and making strategic moves during nominations, Shinde's entry has injected fresh energy into the competition. While some contestants appeared taken aback by her direct approach, others quickly realised that she intends to play a game centred on psychological tactics as much as personality clashes.

Old Controversies Resurface As Tensions Rise

One of the first discussions after Shinde's arrival revolved around the long-standing controversy linked to her former television show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fellow contestants Madhuri, Akanksha Chaudhary and Harshad questioned her about her recent claim that the sexual harassment allegations she had once filed against the show's producer were false, asking why she chose to reveal this nearly a decade later.

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Responding to the questions, Shinde said she wanted to "tell the truth before she dies", a statement that left contestants divided and prompted further debate inside the house. While some accepted her explanation, others remained unconvinced, repeatedly asking why she had waited so many years to make such a revelation.

Her confrontational style continued with actress Shivangi Joshi, whom she had known from the days when Begusarai and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! were filmed at the same location. What began as a casual conversation quickly escalated after Shivangi remarked that Shinde was speaking too loudly. Shinde responded sharply, insisting that people who truly know her have never said she has changed.

Shilpa Called Akanksha A 'Lesbian'

Shinde also found herself at the centre of fresh controversy after jokingly referring to Akanksha Chamola as a lesbian while the two were paired together inside the house. Although Chamola chose not to react immediately, it became evident that she sensed Shinde was not particularly fond of her. Shinde further remarked that Akanksha's participation in the show was largely because of her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna, adding another layer to the growing tension.

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Her interactions with Sunita Ahuja were equally eventful. After initially complimenting her, Shinde later made remarks involving Sunita's husband, Govinda, which visibly upset her. Sunita responded emotionally, saying that whatever happens in her marriage is a private matter and that she does not want anyone else commenting on her family.

Shinde's strategic instincts were also on display during a charge-sheet task conducted by Farah Khan. Despite knowing that Sunita had expressed a desire to leave the competition, Shinde deliberately chose to save her from elimination while putting another contestant at risk, a move many interpreted as an attempt to keep Sunita in the game and intensify the ongoing conflict.

The drama did not end there. During a late-night conversation, Yogesh and Riaz attempted to explain why they believed some of Shinde's actions were unfair. The discussion quickly turned heated, with Shinde dismissing both contestants as 'children'. Later, she clashed with Akanksha Chaudhary over food distribution, insisting that there would be no compromise when it came to meals and criticising earlier decisions involving the prize money.