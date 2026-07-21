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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesShilpa Shinde Declines To Share A Bed With Ram Kapoor, Triggers Fresh 'Lock Upp 2' Drama

Shilpa Shinde Declines To Share A Bed With Ram Kapoor, Triggers Fresh 'Lock Upp 2' Drama

'Lock Upp 2': Shilpa Shinde refused to share a cell with Ram Kapoor despite separate beds, sparking a heated argument and fresh controversy inside the reality show's house.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 10:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shilpa Shinde refused to share cell with Ram Kapoor.
  • She made controversial remark regarding Ram Kapoor's appearance.
  • Akanksha's team slept outside in solidarity with Shilpa.
  • Incident escalated existing friction between Shilpa and Ram.

Lock Upp 2 continues to generate headlines with its constant clashes and dramatic moments. The latest controversy erupted after actor Shilpa Shinde refused to share a sleeping cell with fellow contestant Ram Kapoor, leading to a heated argument inside the house.

Heated Exchange Over Sleeping Arrangements

Following this week's task, the contestants were divided into two teams. Shivangi Joshi's team secured victory and gained access to all the house facilities, while Akanksha Chamola's team was left struggling with basic necessities, including food and sleeping arrangements.

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During the night's room allocation, Shivangi asked Shilpa to sleep in a cell where Ram Kapoor was already staying. Although other contestants assured her that they would have separate beds and there would be no inconvenience, Shilpa firmly refused to move into the same cell.

Controversial Remark Triggers Backlash

As the discussion escalated, Shilpa made a remark about Ram Kapoor's appearance, saying she would not sleep "with that fat man". The comment quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the episode and sparked fresh debate among viewers.

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Despite repeated attempts by fellow contestants, including Shreya Kalra and Akanksha Chamola, to persuade her, Shilpa stood by her decision. Eventually, Akanksha's entire team chose to spend the night outside the cell in solidarity with her.

The latest incident adds to the ongoing friction between Shilpa Shinde and Ram Kapoor, who have been at odds since the beginning of the season. The pair have frequently exchanged barbs, and in the same episode they were also involved in a disagreement over food.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by LockUp (@lockup.netflix)

Shilpa has already courted controversy in recent episodes after being reprimanded by Farah Khan for making personal remarks about fellow contestant Shivangi Joshi, making this yet another headline-grabbing moment in the reality show's eventful season.

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the recent controversy involving Shilpa Shinde in Lock Upp 2?

Shilpa Shinde refused to share a sleeping cell with fellow contestant Ram Kapoor. This led to a heated argument regarding sleeping arrangements.

What controversial comment did Shilpa Shinde make during the argument?

Shilpa made a remark about Ram Kapoor's appearance, stating she would not sleep

How did other contestants react to Shilpa Shinde's refusal?

Shreya Kalra and Akanksha Chamola attempted to persuade Shilpa to move. Ultimately, Akanksha's entire team spent the night outside the cell in solidarity.

What is the nature of Shilpa Shinde's relationship with Ram Kapoor?

Shilpa Shinde and Ram Kapoor have been at odds since the season began. They have frequently exchanged barbs and previously disagreed over food.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 10:36 PM (IST)
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Shilpa Shinde Controversy Ram Kapoor Bed Lock Upp 2
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