Shilpa Shinde refused to share a sleeping cell with fellow contestant Ram Kapoor. This led to a heated argument regarding sleeping arrangements.
Shilpa Shinde Declines To Share A Bed With Ram Kapoor, Triggers Fresh 'Lock Upp 2' Drama
'Lock Upp 2': Shilpa Shinde refused to share a cell with Ram Kapoor despite separate beds, sparking a heated argument and fresh controversy inside the reality show's house.
- Shilpa Shinde refused to share cell with Ram Kapoor.
- She made controversial remark regarding Ram Kapoor's appearance.
- Akanksha's team slept outside in solidarity with Shilpa.
- Incident escalated existing friction between Shilpa and Ram.
Lock Upp 2 continues to generate headlines with its constant clashes and dramatic moments. The latest controversy erupted after actor Shilpa Shinde refused to share a sleeping cell with fellow contestant Ram Kapoor, leading to a heated argument inside the house.
Heated Exchange Over Sleeping Arrangements
Following this week's task, the contestants were divided into two teams. Shivangi Joshi's team secured victory and gained access to all the house facilities, while Akanksha Chamola's team was left struggling with basic necessities, including food and sleeping arrangements.
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During the night's room allocation, Shivangi asked Shilpa to sleep in a cell where Ram Kapoor was already staying. Although other contestants assured her that they would have separate beds and there would be no inconvenience, Shilpa firmly refused to move into the same cell.
Controversial Remark Triggers Backlash
As the discussion escalated, Shilpa made a remark about Ram Kapoor's appearance, saying she would not sleep "with that fat man". The comment quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the episode and sparked fresh debate among viewers.
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Despite repeated attempts by fellow contestants, including Shreya Kalra and Akanksha Chamola, to persuade her, Shilpa stood by her decision. Eventually, Akanksha's entire team chose to spend the night outside the cell in solidarity with her.
The latest incident adds to the ongoing friction between Shilpa Shinde and Ram Kapoor, who have been at odds since the beginning of the season. The pair have frequently exchanged barbs, and in the same episode they were also involved in a disagreement over food.
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Shilpa has already courted controversy in recent episodes after being reprimanded by Farah Khan for making personal remarks about fellow contestant Shivangi Joshi, making this yet another headline-grabbing moment in the reality show's eventful season.
Frequently Asked Questions
What sparked the recent controversy involving Shilpa Shinde in Lock Upp 2?
What controversial comment did Shilpa Shinde make during the argument?
Shilpa made a remark about Ram Kapoor's appearance, stating she would not sleep
How did other contestants react to Shilpa Shinde's refusal?
Shreya Kalra and Akanksha Chamola attempted to persuade Shilpa to move. Ultimately, Akanksha's entire team spent the night outside the cell in solidarity.
What is the nature of Shilpa Shinde's relationship with Ram Kapoor?
Shilpa Shinde and Ram Kapoor have been at odds since the season began. They have frequently exchanged barbs and previously disagreed over food.