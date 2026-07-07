Shilpa Shinde Calls Akanksha Choudhary 'Gadhi'; Inmates 'Dogle' In Lock Upp 2

Episode 9 of Lock Upp 2 witnessed one of the season's biggest arguments after a simple food-ordering task spiralled into chaos. What began as a discussion over sharing meals soon turned into a heated confrontation involving Shreya Kalra, Akanksha Choudhary, Shilpa Shinde, and several other contestants. The disagreement eventually reached a point where Shreya was left without any food being ordered for her, prompting reactions from fellow inmates as well as host Ram Kapoor. The episode also featured another exchange between Shreya and Sufi Motiwala, while Shilpa's comments during the aftermath grabbed everyone's attention inside the house.

Food Order Sparks Massive Argument

The drama began when Akanksha Choudhary took charge of placing the food order for the inmates. Before the order was finalised, housemates discussed whether they were willing to share their meals. Shreya Kalra and Shilpa Shinde made it clear that they were not comfortable with the arrangement.

Shreya questioned why she should adjust when, according to her, Akanksha Choudhary, Pamela Serena, Shivangi Joshi and Shilpa Shinde had not chosen her despite being a lower-cost option. She maintained that she would not compromise on her food. When Shreya requested black coffee and moong dal, the discussion was still ongoing. However, Akanksha went ahead and placed the order before a final decision was reached, leaving Shreya without any food in the order. A brief argument also broke out between Shreya and Sufi Motiwala during the tense exchange.

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Ram Kapoor Calls Out The Decision

The incident did not sit well with several contestants. Ram Kapoor also intervened, saying the order should not have been placed while the discussion was still in progress. He pointed out that the decision was taken too early, and several inmates agreed that it was unfair. As the argument continued, Shilpa Shinde was seen speaking to Madhuri about the situation. Expressing her frustration, she said about Sufi Motiwala that she made him understand the situation, but he didn't understand it. She further added, "bewakoof logon ke sath rhega toh bewakoof hi bnega" and stated that "unki ghatiya panti pehle hi dikh gyi bht dogle log hai."

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Coffee Confusion Adds More Drama

The situation did not end there. When the food order finally arrived, only two coffees were delivered. Noticing this, Madhuri asked, "arey sirf do hi coffee aayi." Reacting to it, Shilpa replied, "uss gadhi ne kr diya na," referring to Akansha Choudhary before explaining what had happened. Riyaz and Yogesh then joined the conversation. Yogesh joked, "Ramayan khatam ho gyi, ma'am puch rhi ram kaun hai sitaji kaun hai," to which Madhuri responded, "sorry ye logic samjh nhi aaya." Yogesh concluded the exchange by saying, "mat samjho, ma'am."

The food task ended up becoming one of the most chaotic moments of Lock Upp 2 so far, exposing growing divisions inside the house and setting the stage for more confrontations in the coming episodes.