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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesShilpa Shinde Calls Akanksha Choudhary 'Gadhi'; Inmates 'Dogle' In Lock Upp 2

Shilpa Shinde Calls Akanksha Choudhary 'Gadhi'; Inmates 'Dogle' In Lock Upp 2

Food distribution inside Lock Upp 2 turned into complete chaos after Shreya Kalra was left without a meal order. Ram Kapoor questioned the decision, while Shilpa Shinde's blunt remarks and a coffee-related argument added more drama to Episode 9.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 09:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lock Upp 2 food task caused a major inmate argument.
  • Akanksha Choudhary placed order, leaving Shreya Kalra unfed.
  • Host Ram Kapoor criticized the decision; Shilpa Shinde reacted strongly.

Episode 9 of Lock Upp 2 witnessed one of the season's biggest arguments after a simple food-ordering task spiralled into chaos. What began as a discussion over sharing meals soon turned into a heated confrontation involving Shreya Kalra, Akanksha Choudhary, Shilpa Shinde, and several other contestants. The disagreement eventually reached a point where Shreya was left without any food being ordered for her, prompting reactions from fellow inmates as well as host Ram Kapoor. The episode also featured another exchange between Shreya and Sufi Motiwala, while Shilpa's comments during the aftermath grabbed everyone's attention inside the house.

Food Order Sparks Massive Argument

The drama began when Akanksha Choudhary took charge of placing the food order for the inmates. Before the order was finalised, housemates discussed whether they were willing to share their meals. Shreya Kalra and Shilpa Shinde made it clear that they were not comfortable with the arrangement.

Shreya questioned why she should adjust when, according to her, Akanksha Choudhary, Pamela Serena, Shivangi Joshi and Shilpa Shinde had not chosen her despite being a lower-cost option. She maintained that she would not compromise on her food. When Shreya requested black coffee and moong dal, the discussion was still ongoing. However, Akanksha went ahead and placed the order before a final decision was reached, leaving Shreya without any food in the order. A brief argument also broke out between Shreya and Sufi Motiwala during the tense exchange.

ALSO READ | 'Yeh Chanakya Neeti Hai': Shilpa Shinde On Working Again With Producer After False Sexual Harassment Case

Ram Kapoor Calls Out The Decision

The incident did not sit well with several contestants. Ram Kapoor also intervened, saying the order should not have been placed while the discussion was still in progress. He pointed out that the decision was taken too early, and several inmates agreed that it was unfair. As the argument continued, Shilpa Shinde was seen speaking to Madhuri about the situation. Expressing her frustration, she said about Sufi Motiwala that she made him understand the situation, but he didn't understand it. She further added, "bewakoof logon ke sath rhega toh bewakoof hi bnega" and stated that "unki ghatiya panti pehle hi dikh gyi bht dogle log hai."

ALSO READ | Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor Admits He Had ‘Too Many Affairs To Count’ Before Marrying Gautami Kapoor

Coffee Confusion Adds More Drama

The situation did not end there. When the food order finally arrived, only two coffees were delivered. Noticing this, Madhuri asked, "arey sirf do hi coffee aayi." Reacting to it, Shilpa replied, "uss gadhi ne kr diya na," referring to Akansha Choudhary before explaining what had happened. Riyaz and Yogesh then joined the conversation. Yogesh joked, "Ramayan khatam ho gyi, ma'am puch rhi ram kaun hai sitaji kaun hai," to which Madhuri responded, "sorry ye logic samjh nhi aaya." Yogesh concluded the exchange by saying, "mat samjho, ma'am."

The food task ended up becoming one of the most chaotic moments of Lock Upp 2 so far, exposing growing divisions inside the house and setting the stage for more confrontations in the coming episodes. 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the major argument in Lock Upp 2 Episode 9?

A food-ordering task escalated into a heated confrontation over sharing meals. Akanksha Choudhary placed the order prematurely, leaving Shreya Kalra without food, which sparked the chaos.

Who were the main contestants involved in the food-ordering argument?

The primary contestants caught in the heated argument were Shreya Kalra, Akanksha Choudhary, and Shilpa Shinde. Sufi Motiwala also had a brief exchange with Shreya during the tension.

How did Ram Kapoor react to the food-ordering incident?

Host Ram Kapoor intervened, stating the order should not have been placed while the discussion was ongoing. He pointed out that the decision was taken too early and was unfair to some inmates.

Why was Shreya Kalra left without any food?

Shreya Kalra was left without food because Akanksha Choudhary placed the order before a final decision on meal sharing was reached. Shreya had clearly stated she would not compromise on her food.

What was Shilpa Shinde's opinion about the housemates after the argument?

Shilpa Shinde expressed her frustration, calling some housemates

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 09:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shilpa Shinde Ram Kapoor Shreya Kalra Lock Upp 2 Episode 9 Akanksha Choudhary
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