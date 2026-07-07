A food-ordering task escalated into a heated confrontation over sharing meals. Akanksha Choudhary placed the order prematurely, leaving Shreya Kalra without food, which sparked the chaos.
Shilpa Shinde Calls Akanksha Choudhary 'Gadhi'; Inmates 'Dogle' In Lock Upp 2
Food distribution inside Lock Upp 2 turned into complete chaos after Shreya Kalra was left without a meal order. Ram Kapoor questioned the decision, while Shilpa Shinde's blunt remarks and a coffee-related argument added more drama to Episode 9.
- Lock Upp 2 food task caused a major inmate argument.
- Akanksha Choudhary placed order, leaving Shreya Kalra unfed.
- Host Ram Kapoor criticized the decision; Shilpa Shinde reacted strongly.
Frequently Asked Questions
What caused the major argument in Lock Upp 2 Episode 9?
Who were the main contestants involved in the food-ordering argument?
The primary contestants caught in the heated argument were Shreya Kalra, Akanksha Choudhary, and Shilpa Shinde. Sufi Motiwala also had a brief exchange with Shreya during the tension.
How did Ram Kapoor react to the food-ordering incident?
Host Ram Kapoor intervened, stating the order should not have been placed while the discussion was ongoing. He pointed out that the decision was taken too early and was unfair to some inmates.
Why was Shreya Kalra left without any food?
Shreya Kalra was left without food because Akanksha Choudhary placed the order before a final decision on meal sharing was reached. Shreya had clearly stated she would not compromise on her food.
What was Shilpa Shinde's opinion about the housemates after the argument?
Shilpa Shinde expressed her frustration, calling some housemates