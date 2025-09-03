Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesShilpa Shetty Clears The Air On Bastian Bandra Shutdown: 'Don’t Turn This Love Toxic'

Shilpa Shetty Clears The Air On Bastian Bandra Shutdown: 'Don’t Turn This Love Toxic'

Shilpa Shetty clarified that Bandra’s iconic Bastian isn’t shutting down but evolving, with new ventures Ammakai and Bastian Beach Club launching soon, as legal headlines swirl around her and Raj Kundra.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 10:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that Bandra’s popular dining hotspot, Bastian, would serve its final meal that evening, sparking a wave of speculation online. As fans worried about the restaurant shutting down completely, the actress-entrepreneur quickly clarified her statement, assuring everyone that Bastian was “going nowhere.”

Shilpa’s clarification after announcing Bastian Bandra's closure

In a video shared on Instagram, Shilpa said, “No, I am not shutting down Bastian. I promise!” She joked about receiving countless calls following her post, adding, “But one thing’s for sure, I can feel the love for Bastian. But don’t turn this love toxic. Bastian is going nowhere.”

She further explained, “So yes, with a heavy heart, we have closed one chapter. But two new stories are waiting to be written.”

Her caption provided more clarity, reading: “Bandra Bastian was the root to our tree called Bastian Hospitality, like a tree blooms new fruits our favourite Bandra restaurant is giving way to a new one called AMMAKAI, South Indian Mangalorean cuisine taking me back to my roots. Your Favourite Bastian is going to Juhu, with the name of Bastian Beach Club. So BASTIAN is staying, going nowhere!!!!!”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Official statement from the brand

Bastian Mumbai’s official Instagram page also addressed the rumours, confirming that Bastian Bandra would close to make way for Ammakai and the upcoming Bastian Beach Club, which will open in Juhu in mid-October.

Their statement read: “While you’re working hard at the ‘rumor mill’, today at Bastian, we’re serving ‘The Real Tea.’ Bandra was our beginning, and while that chapter closes, two new stories are waiting to be written. The Brand Steps Into a Next Era. Bastian Bandra, the flagship that started it, all bids adieu, the brand looks forward to opening new exciting new chapters in its culinary journey.”

Closure amid legal headlines

The closure announcement comes as Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are in the spotlight over a ₹60-crore fraud allegation made by Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services Ltd. Speaking to ANI, their lawyer Prashant Patil dismissed the claims, saying, “All allegations are false. We have not received a copy of the FIR so far. When we receive a copy, we will get to know the exact allegations. On that basis, we will adopt the next legal remedy. But this transaction is quite old, 7-8 years old.”

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 10:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shilpa Shetty Bastian
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
GST Council Meeting Clears Dual Tax Slabs Of 5%, 18% Implementation From Sept 22: Report
GST Council Meeting Clears Dual Tax Slabs Of 5%, 18% Implementation From Sept 22: Report
World
‘Talks Or By Force’: Putin Seeks Conditional End To Ukraine War, Says This On Direct Talks With Zelenskyy
‘Talks Or By Force’: Putin Seeks Conditional End To Ukraine War, Says This On Talks With Zelenskyy
Cities
Knives Out Over Maratha Quota: Maha Minister Plans Court Battle In Rebellion Against Govt’s GR On Kunbi Certificate
Knives Out Over Maratha Quota: Maha Minister Plans Court Battle In Rebellion Against Govt’s GR
World
Trump Again Claims New Delhi Offered 'No Tariff' Deal: 'India Kills Us With Tariff'
Trump Again Claims New Delhi Offered 'No Tariff' Deal: 'India Kills Us With Tariff'
Advertisement

Videos

Nature’s Fury: Landslides Hit Himachal, Bihar Raid Uncovers ₹100 Cr Assets, Uttarakhand Flooded
Delhi Flood Crisis: Yamuna Submerges Vasudev Ghat, 1,000 Rescued From Low-Lying Areas
Delhi On Flood Alert: Yamuna Swells Above Danger Mark After Hathnikund Water Release
Himachal Temple Collapses, Nashik Dog Cruelty Sparks Outrage, Kota Rail Disrupted
Delhi on Alert: Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna River Surges Past Danger Mark, Evacuations Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget