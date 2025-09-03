Shilpa Shetty Clears The Air On Bastian Bandra Shutdown: 'Don’t Turn This Love Toxic'

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that Bandra’s popular dining hotspot, Bastian, would serve its final meal that evening, sparking a wave of speculation online. As fans worried about the restaurant shutting down completely, the actress-entrepreneur quickly clarified her statement, assuring everyone that Bastian was “going nowhere.”

Shilpa’s clarification after announcing Bastian Bandra's closure

In a video shared on Instagram, Shilpa said, “No, I am not shutting down Bastian. I promise!” She joked about receiving countless calls following her post, adding, “But one thing’s for sure, I can feel the love for Bastian. But don’t turn this love toxic. Bastian is going nowhere.”

She further explained, “So yes, with a heavy heart, we have closed one chapter. But two new stories are waiting to be written.”

Her caption provided more clarity, reading: “Bandra Bastian was the root to our tree called Bastian Hospitality, like a tree blooms new fruits our favourite Bandra restaurant is giving way to a new one called AMMAKAI, South Indian Mangalorean cuisine taking me back to my roots. Your Favourite Bastian is going to Juhu, with the name of Bastian Beach Club. So BASTIAN is staying, going nowhere!!!!!”

Official statement from the brand

Bastian Mumbai’s official Instagram page also addressed the rumours, confirming that Bastian Bandra would close to make way for Ammakai and the upcoming Bastian Beach Club, which will open in Juhu in mid-October.

Their statement read: “While you’re working hard at the ‘rumor mill’, today at Bastian, we’re serving ‘The Real Tea.’ Bandra was our beginning, and while that chapter closes, two new stories are waiting to be written. The Brand Steps Into a Next Era. Bastian Bandra, the flagship that started it, all bids adieu, the brand looks forward to opening new exciting new chapters in its culinary journey.”

Closure amid legal headlines

The closure announcement comes as Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are in the spotlight over a ₹60-crore fraud allegation made by Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services Ltd. Speaking to ANI, their lawyer Prashant Patil dismissed the claims, saying, “All allegations are false. We have not received a copy of the FIR so far. When we receive a copy, we will get to know the exact allegations. On that basis, we will adopt the next legal remedy. But this transaction is quite old, 7-8 years old.”