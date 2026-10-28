Playback singer Shilpa Rao's performance was abruptly cut short when her microphone input was turned off. Folk singer Kutle Khan's set then began, leading to criticism.
‘My Set Was Cut From 20 Minutes To Eight’: Kutle Khan On Shilpa Rao’s Mic Being Cut Off At Mumbai Event
Kutle Khan responded to criticism over Shilpa Rao’s interrupted performance at Mumbai event and said that his set was cut short, with organisers telling him he had only eight minutes to perform.
- Kutle Khan clarified mic-cutting incident at Bollywood Music Project.
- He stated following organizers' fixed time slots for artists.
- Khan paused his set when Shilpa Rao addressed the audience.
- He views Shilpa as a sister, disliking ongoing social media trolling.
Folk singer Kutle Khan has issued a clarification with regards to the recent controversy at the Bollywood Music Project (BMP) in Mumbai. On October 24, playback singer Shilpa Rao's performance was abruptly cut short, as the input from her mic was turned off.
Kutle Khan faced criticism after his set began while Shilpa was trying to address the audience. He has now shared his side of the story.
On Tuesday, he took to his Instagram, and that the incident was not his doing. He shared that all the artists had been given fixed time slots and that he had followed the instructions of the festival organisers.
He said in the video, “I would like to clarify about my performance and Shilpa ji's performance on social media for two days. What actually happened there? All the respected artistes who had come, their timing was fixed. And Shilpa ji's timing was also fixed. And in between, their mic was switched off, the lights were switched off. I don't know how this happened. And it shouldn't have happened at all. And it shouldn't have happened at all from our side. Either the festival people know or their engineers know. And the second thing is that my set was of 20 minutes, they cut that and said that yours is of 8 minute. So I said, ‘No problem, as the festival people are saying, I have to do it’. So I started the show. In between, Shilpa ji said from another stage that Kutli ji, you are singing well, I want to say thank you to the audience. I stopped my set, and said ‘Okay’. So in between, they were saying thank you, I stopped the set”.
“And the sound is towards the audience, the mixer is towards the audience, I could hear in the in-ear that Kutli ji, start, start. So I started. And Shilpa ji is a very good friend of mine, like my sister. And what is happening on social media right now, this troll that is going on, is very bad. It shouldn't happen at all. And that's it. This is the clarity. Thank you so much”, he added.
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(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the controversy at the Bollywood Music Project?
Why did Kutle Khan issue a clarification?
He faced criticism after his set started while Shilpa Rao was still addressing the audience. He wanted to clarify that the incident was not his doing and explain his side of the story.
What was Kutle Khan's explanation for starting his performance?
Kutle Khan stated all artists had fixed time slots and he followed festival organizers' instructions. He also mentioned being told to start his set via his in-ear monitor.