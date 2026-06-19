'Shekhar Suman Remembers Late Son Aayush, Says ‘He Will Be Reborn As My Grandson’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shekhar Suman shares enduring grief over son Aayush's death.

Aayush died at 11 from rare endomyocardial fibrosis.

Family believes Aayush's spirit persists and will return.

Wife Alka encountered stranger, whose words resembled Aayush's.

More than three decades after losing his son, Shekhar Suman says the pain remains as real as ever. In a recent interview, the veteran actor opened up about the heartbreaking loss of his elder son, Aayush Suman, who passed away in 1995 at the age of 11 after suffering from a rare heart condition called endomyocardial fibrosis. Revisiting those difficult memories, Shekhar spoke about the emotional impact the tragedy had on his family and why he still feels his son's presence today.

Moment That Changed Everything

Shekhar recalled that the first sign that something was wrong came from his father, who was a doctor.

During a family visit, Aayush sat beside his grandfather, who noticed that the boy’s liver appeared slightly enlarged. Concerned, he advised Shekhar to have him examined once they returned to Mumbai, even though it seemed like a minor issue at the time. What followed was a series of medical tests that eventually led to a devastating diagnosis. Doctors informed the family that Aayush was suffering from endomyocardial fibrosis, an extremely rare disease affecting the heart.

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Remembering that moment, Shekhar said he immediately informed his father about the diagnosis. The news left him speechless. After a brief silence, all he could say was, “Oh God.”

Grief That Never Truly Goes Away

For Shekhar, losing a child is a wound that time has never fully healed. He admitted that Aayush remains a part of the family’s everyday life. They continue to talk about him, look through his photographs and remember the moments they shared together.

The actor said that while he has spoken about the tragedy many times over the years, it is something he believes he will never completely recover from. During the conversation, Shekhar also shared a deeply personal belief - that Aayush will one day return to the family as his grandson.

Incident That Left Family Stunned

Shekhar went on to describe an experience involving his wife, Alka, that strengthened their faith that Aayush is still watching over them.

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He recalled that during the 2009 elections, while he was busy campaigning, Alka visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. Later, when she called him, Shekhar instinctively asked whether she had met Aayush before she had a chance to explain what had happened.

According to him, Alka was shocked by the question. After leaving the temple, a man had approached her asking for money. She gave him a small amount, and his response immediately caught her attention. The way he spoke and the words he used reminded her of Aayush. “What am I supposed to do with just this much?” the man had said, which reminded Alka of her son.

The remark was one their son often made during his illness whenever doctors restricted his diet and he was unhappy with the small portions of food he was allowed to eat.

‘I Can Still Feel Him Around Us’

Alka reportedly tried to find the man afterwards, but he had disappeared. Shekhar said that several priests and astrologers had previously told the family that Aayush would one day send them a sign. For Alka, that encounter felt exactly like that.

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The actor shared that both he and his family believe Aayush’s presence is still around them. He also revealed that they have been told he may one day return to the family through his younger son, Adhyayan.

Ending on an emotional note, Shekhar said he genuinely feels that Aayush remains close to them even today.

“He is still around us,” he said, adding that there are moments when he feels as though he can still hear his son's voice.