Music composer and singer Shekhar Ravjiani has shared a deeply personal story about his struggle with vision problems and how he overcame the fear of cataract surgery. The Vishal-Shekhar duo member took to Instagram to detail his journey, from wearing high-powered glasses as a child to finally undergoing surgery after years of challenges.

From High-Powered Glasses to LASIK Freedom

In his heartfelt post, Shekhar recalled his childhood days of wearing thick spectacles that blurred the world whenever he removed them. “Not many know this, except a few childhood friends. Growing up, I wore very high-powered glasses. So high that once I took them off, the world was a blur,” he wrote.

When LASIK surgery became available in India, Shekhar opted for it and experienced clear vision for the first time. “Then came the era of LASIK in India. I got it done – and finally could see the world in high definition! Forgetting that I no longer needed to wear glasses, I found myself pushing up imaginary glasses on my nose out of sheer force of habit!” he shared.

“A Plot Twist I Didn’t See Coming”

However, four years ago, Shekhar began facing new vision issues that worsened over time. “About 4 years ago, my vision unexpectedly started getting weaker again – rapidly going from low all the way to high. A plot twist that I definitely didn’t see coming,” he wrote, adding that lenses and glasses both felt uncomfortable.

He also described how his poor eyesight affected his performances and interactions. “Whether I was on stage or in the recording studio, through it all, I was struggling. Sometimes I said an excited ‘Hiiii’ to someone without a clue as to who they were! And then sometimes an unintentionally cold ‘Hi’ to someone whom I knew very well.”

Overcoming Fear and Finding Faith

After multiple consultations, doctors diagnosed him with cataracts. Though initially hesitant to undergo surgery, Shekhar eventually decided to go ahead with it. “Here’s to kickstarting my new journey of the next 25 years filled with new dreams, new beginnings and more music than ever! Jai Hanuman,” he concluded.

He captioned his post with an inspiring message: “Not everything always goes as planned – Life throws curveballs…and that’s when your faith always has to be greater than your fear. Jai Hanuman.”

Shekhar’s story resonated with fans and colleagues alike, with celebrities such as Archana Puran Singh, Palash Sen, and Gajraj Rao sending messages of support and love.