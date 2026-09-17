Shehzad Poonawalla Joins ‘Rise And Fall S2’ Days After Resigning As BJP Spokesperson | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shehzad Poonawalla, Swara Bhasker join Rise And Fall S2.

Promo previews contestants' deception, outmaneuvering for penthouse access.

Show premieres September 26 on Prime Video, MX Player.

Shehzad Poonawalla, who recently resigned as a BJP spokesperson, is set to join season 2 of the reality show Rise And Fall. He is among the four confirmed contestants on the show, hosted by former cricketer Virender Sehwag. The confirmed line-up also includes Swara Bhasker, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Karan Patel.

The promo gives a glimpse into the contestants’ attempts to deceive and outmanoeuvre one another as they compete to move from the basement to the penthouse.

Shehzad Poonawalla Joins ‘Rise And Fall S2’

The teaser introduces Shehzad Poonawalla as one of the contestants living in the penthouse. In the promo, he says, “Politics ka sher hoon. Ranniti mere khoon mein hai. [I am a lion in politics. Strategy runs in my blood.]”

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The video then cuts to Swara Bhasker, who throws shade at him. “Jo apno ka na ho saka, woh hamara kya hoga? [If he couldn’t be loyal to his own people, how will he be ours?]” She then attacks the lion represented by Shehzad with dice.

Virender Sehwag makes his entry next and says, “Aakhir ek phooti kaudi kya kar sakti hai is zamaane mein. TV ke sitare bhi bhid jaayein ise kamaane mein. Is game mein mauke bhi bahut honge aur dhokhe bhi. [What can a single penny do in this world? Even TV stars will fight to earn it. There will be plenty of opportunities in this game, but there will also be plenty of betrayals.]” The visuals show Karan Patel earning a coin, only to lose it to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Priyanka then joins Shehzad and Swara in the penthouse. “Raja ho jaaye rank, jab pade ek naagin ka dank [A king can become a pauper when bitten by a serpent.]” she says while mixing something into Shehzad’s drink.

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Towards the end of the promo, Karan is also elevated to the penthouse. With alliances and power dynamics constantly shifting, it remains to be seen who manages to survive the social experiment.

About ‘Rise And Fall S2’

‘Rise And Fall S2’, hosted by Virender Sehwag, will premiere on September 26 on Prime Video and MX Player. The season will feature 15 celebrities competing over 42 days, divided into two groups, Rulers and Workers.

The Rulers will enjoy the luxuries of the penthouse, while the Workers will live in the basement with limited resources. As the game progresses, contestants will have the opportunity to move between the two groups, constantly changing the power dynamics.

The show is adapted from the UK version created by Studio Lambert and revolves around a constantly shifting hierarchy, with contestants moving between the Ruler and Worker roles.