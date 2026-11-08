Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tej Pratap questioned Shehzad Poonawalla's reality show win.

Poonawalla dismissed claims, calling Tej Pratap 'joker of politics'.

He likened vote theft allegations to Rahul Gandhi's electoral losses.

Poonawalla further attacked Tej Pratap's family over alleged corruption.

Rise and Fall Season 2 winner Shehzad Poonawalla has hit back at co-contestant Tej Pratap Yadav after the latter questioned the reality show's result. Dismissing the claims, the former BJP spokesperson called Taj Pratap the 'joker of Indian politics' and said allegations of vote chori had become common whenver someone lost and election or a contest.

Speaking about the controversy, Shehzad said he did not take Tej Pratap's remarks seriously. He also compared the allegations to those made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after electoral defeats.

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Shehzad Poonawalla Calls Tej Pratap Yadav 'Joker Of Indian Politics'

Reacting to the allegations, Shehzad said, "I don't take Tej Pratap very seriously. Nobody takes him seriously, neither in his family, former political party nor in Bihar, as he is considered a joker of Indian politics. Allegations of vote chori have become a fashion nowadays. When Rahul Gandhi loses an election, he alleges vote chori, and when Tej Pratap or his supporters fail to win the game, they do the same. I think he has become a flip-flopper."

VIDEO | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Reality show ‘Rise and Fall’ Season 2 winner and former BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla hits back at co-contestant Tej Pratap Yadav over his ‘vote chori’ allegations, says, "I don't take Tej Pratap very seriously. Nobody takes him seriously, neither in his family, former political party nor in Bihar, as he is considered a joker of Indian politics. Allegations of vote chori have become a fashion nowadays. When Rahul Gandhi loses an election, he alleges vote chori, and when Tej Pratap or his supporters fail to win the game, they do the same. I think he has become a flip-flopper." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 7, 2026

Before making the remarks, Shehzad had also shared a video on social media, taking a dig at Tej Pratap. Along with the clip, he wrote, "When dynastic thieves lose an election or a show, they start crying “Vote theft” - whether it’s Rahul Gandhi or his cheap version, Tej Pratap.. My response to the joker Tej Pratap.. "

In the video, Shehzad launched a personal attack on Tej Pratap's family, saying, "Tej Pratap ko mera keval chota sa advise hai. Tej Pratap, jiske parivaar mai khandani chor ho...jo khud, vote chori chodho, baaki chori karne mai maahir ho...chara chori, jameen chori, job chori."

He further added, "Isme toh convict hue hain aapke parivaar ke log, aise logon ko chori ke baare mai nahi bolna chahiye."

Khandani Chor jab chunav ya show haarte hai toh “Vote chori” bolne lagte hai - Rahul Gandhi ho ya uska sasta version Tej Pratap.. Joker 🤡 Tej Pratap ko mera jawab.. Watch https://t.co/tRdIcF5TvR — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 7, 2026

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About The Controversy

The controversy began after Shehzad Poonawalla won Rise And Fall Season 2. Tej Pratap Yadav took to X to question the result, claiming that fellow contestant Gautam Gulati was the deserving winner and had received considerable support from viewers.

(Image Source: X/@TejYadav14)

Tej Pratap also alleged that Shehzad had been favoured because of his political connections. He questioned the fairness of the show's voting process and accused the makers of overlooking public votes.

In a post that was subsequently deleted, Tej Pratap raised the 'vote chori' allegation on November 6, 2026, following the grand finale. His remarks triggered a debate among reality show viewers, with some questioning the result.