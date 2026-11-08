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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesShehzad Poonawalla Calls Tej Pratap Yadav ‘Joker Of Politics’ Over ‘Vote Chori’ Claims After 'Rise And Fall 2' Win

Shehzad Poonawalla Calls Tej Pratap Yadav ‘Joker Of Politics’ Over ‘Vote Chori’ Claims After 'Rise And Fall 2' Win

Rise And Fall 2 winner Shehzad Poonawalla calls Tej Pratap Yadav a ‘joker of Indian politics’ after the latter alleges vote manipulation.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 08 Nov 2026 07:53 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tej Pratap questioned Shehzad Poonawalla's reality show win.
  • Poonawalla dismissed claims, calling Tej Pratap 'joker of politics'.
  • He likened vote theft allegations to Rahul Gandhi's electoral losses.
  • Poonawalla further attacked Tej Pratap's family over alleged corruption.

Rise and Fall Season 2 winner Shehzad Poonawalla has hit back at co-contestant Tej Pratap Yadav after the latter questioned the reality show's result. Dismissing the claims, the former BJP spokesperson called Taj Pratap the 'joker of Indian politics' and said allegations of vote chori had become common whenver someone lost and election or a contest.

Speaking about the controversy, Shehzad said he did not take Tej Pratap's remarks seriously. He also compared the allegations to those made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after electoral defeats.

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Shehzad Poonawalla Calls Tej Pratap Yadav 'Joker Of Indian Politics'

Reacting to the allegations, Shehzad said, "I don't take Tej Pratap very seriously. Nobody takes him seriously, neither in his family, former political party nor in Bihar, as he is considered a joker of Indian politics. Allegations of vote chori have become a fashion nowadays. When Rahul Gandhi loses an election, he alleges vote chori, and when Tej Pratap or his supporters fail to win the game, they do the same. I think he has become a flip-flopper."

Before making the remarks, Shehzad had also shared a video on social media, taking a dig at Tej Pratap. Along with the clip, he wrote, "When dynastic thieves lose an election or a show, they start crying “Vote theft” - whether it’s Rahul Gandhi or his cheap version, Tej Pratap.. My response to the joker Tej Pratap.. "

In the video, Shehzad launched a personal attack on Tej Pratap's family, saying, "Tej Pratap ko mera keval chota sa advise hai. Tej Pratap, jiske parivaar mai khandani chor ho...jo khud, vote chori chodho, baaki chori karne mai maahir ho...chara chori, jameen chori, job chori."

He further added, "Isme toh convict hue hain aapke parivaar ke log, aise logon ko chori ke baare mai nahi bolna chahiye."

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About The Controversy

The controversy began after Shehzad Poonawalla won Rise And Fall Season 2. Tej Pratap Yadav took to X to question the result, claiming that fellow contestant Gautam Gulati was the deserving winner and had received considerable support from viewers.

(Image Source: X/@TejYadav14)
(Image Source: X/@TejYadav14)

Tej Pratap also alleged that Shehzad had been favoured because of his political connections. He questioned the fairness of the show's voting process and accused the makers of overlooking public votes.

In a post that was subsequently deleted, Tej Pratap raised the 'vote chori' allegation on November 6, 2026, following the grand finale. His remarks triggered a debate among reality show viewers, with some questioning the result.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the controversy surrounding the 'Rise and Fall Season 2' results?

Tej Pratap Yadav questioned Shehzad Poonawalla's win, alleging manipulation.

How did Shehzad Poonawalla respond to Tej Pratap Yadav's allegations?

Shehzad dismissed the claims, calling Tej Pratap the 'joker of Indian politics'.

What specific allegations did Tej Pratap Yadav make about the show's results?

Tej Pratap alleged 'vote chori', as the result was announced.

Which reality show is at the center of this controversy?

The controversy revolves around the results of 'Rise and Fall Season 2'. Shehzad Poonawalla was declared the winner of the show.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Nov 2026 07:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tej Pratap Yadav Shehzad Poonawalla Gautam Gulati Vote Chori 'vote Chori' Rise And Fall Season 2
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