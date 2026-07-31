Shehnaaz Gill Sings ‘Ki Keha’ After Ishqnama Release, Fans Demand Full Version | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shehnaaz Gill shared a reel singing 'Ki Keha' from Ishqnama.

Fans praised her singing, requesting a full song release.

The reel reinforces her versatility, balancing acting and singing.

Ishqnama, released July 24, continues its theatrical run.

Shehnaaz Gill has once again given fans a glimpse of her musical side. Days after her Punjabi romantic drama Ishqnama arrived in theatres, the actor-singer shared an Instagram reel featuring her singing the film’s song ‘Ki Keha’. Posted on July 31, the video showed Gill performing the track with expressions that reflected its emotional theme of love and longing. Her rendition quickly caught the attention of fans, who praised her voice and described the clip as their favourite version of the song. Several followers also asked her to release a complete version of the track on YouTube soon.

Shehnaaz Gill Sings Ki Keha

Gill’s latest Instagram post focused entirely on the song ‘Ki Keha’, one of the tracks from Ishqnama. In the short reel, she sang the song herself while bringing out its emotional mood through her expressions.

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The performance has given fans another opportunity to see the actor balancing her work in front of the camera with her musical interests. Gill has previously showcased her singing in projects including Ikk Kudi, making her latest reel a familiar but much-awaited side of her work.

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Fans Praise Her Singing

The response to Shehnaaz Gill’s video was largely enthusiastic, with fans complimenting her warm vocals and asking for a longer version. Some followers referred to the performance as her “singer comeback era”, while others said they would like to hear the complete song in her voice. Requests for a full YouTube release also appeared in the comments, showing that viewers were keen to hear more than the short Instagram clip.

The reel has also helped keep attention around Ishqnama going, with the film continuing its theatrical run.

Ishqnama Continues Its Theatrical Journey

Ishqnama, which released on July 24, stars Shehnaaz Gill alongside Jayy Randhawa. The Punjabi romantic drama has kept conversations around its music and lead pair active since its theatrical release.

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ki keha in my voice 🎵 — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) July 31, 2026

Gill’s latest musical post adds another talking point around the film while also reminding audiences of her versatility as a performer. Her ability to move between acting and singing has been an important part of her career, and the enthusiastic response to ‘Ki Keha’ suggests that fans are still eager to see more of that side of her.

With viewers already asking for a full version, the Instagram reel may have opened the door for another musical release from Shehnaaz Gill.