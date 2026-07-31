Shehnaaz Gill recently sang 'Ki Keha', a song from her Punjabi romantic drama Ishqnama. She shared an Instagram reel of her performance on July 31.
Shehnaaz Gill Sings ‘Ki Keha’ After Ishqnama Release, Fans Demand Full Version | WATCH
Shehnaaz Gill delighted fans with her rendition of ‘Ki Keha’ from Ishqnama in a new Instagram reel. Her expressive performance and warm vocals drew praise, with followers calling it her singing comeback and requesting a complete version on YouTube.
- Shehnaaz Gill shared a reel singing 'Ki Keha' from Ishqnama.
- Fans praised her singing, requesting a full song release.
- The reel reinforces her versatility, balancing acting and singing.
- Ishqnama, released July 24, continues its theatrical run.
Shehnaaz Gill has once again given fans a glimpse of her musical side. Days after her Punjabi romantic drama Ishqnama arrived in theatres, the actor-singer shared an Instagram reel featuring her singing the film’s song ‘Ki Keha’. Posted on July 31, the video showed Gill performing the track with expressions that reflected its emotional theme of love and longing. Her rendition quickly caught the attention of fans, who praised her voice and described the clip as their favourite version of the song. Several followers also asked her to release a complete version of the track on YouTube soon.
Shehnaaz Gill Sings Ki Keha
Gill’s latest Instagram post focused entirely on the song ‘Ki Keha’, one of the tracks from Ishqnama. In the short reel, she sang the song herself while bringing out its emotional mood through her expressions.
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The performance has given fans another opportunity to see the actor balancing her work in front of the camera with her musical interests. Gill has previously showcased her singing in projects including Ikk Kudi, making her latest reel a familiar but much-awaited side of her work.
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Fans Praise Her Singing
The response to Shehnaaz Gill’s video was largely enthusiastic, with fans complimenting her warm vocals and asking for a longer version. Some followers referred to the performance as her “singer comeback era”, while others said they would like to hear the complete song in her voice. Requests for a full YouTube release also appeared in the comments, showing that viewers were keen to hear more than the short Instagram clip.
The reel has also helped keep attention around Ishqnama going, with the film continuing its theatrical run.
Ishqnama Continues Its Theatrical Journey
Ishqnama, which released on July 24, stars Shehnaaz Gill alongside Jayy Randhawa. The Punjabi romantic drama has kept conversations around its music and lead pair active since its theatrical release.
https://t.co/cMDzlfwFIw— Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) July 31, 2026
ki keha in my voice 🎵
Gill’s latest musical post adds another talking point around the film while also reminding audiences of her versatility as a performer. Her ability to move between acting and singing has been an important part of her career, and the enthusiastic response to ‘Ki Keha’ suggests that fans are still eager to see more of that side of her.
With viewers already asking for a full version, the Instagram reel may have opened the door for another musical release from Shehnaaz Gill.
Frequently Asked Questions
What song did Shehnaaz Gill recently share a singing performance of?
How did fans react to Shehnaaz Gill's singing of 'Ki Keha'?
Fans enthusiastically praised her warm vocals and called it their favorite version. Many requested a full YouTube release of the song in her voice.
What is Shehnaaz Gill's latest film mentioned, and when was it released?
Her latest film mentioned is the Punjabi romantic drama