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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesShehnaaz Gill Makes Rohit Sharma Recreate Her Viral ‘Bigg Boss’ Dialogue ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ | WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill Makes Rohit Sharma Recreate Her Viral ‘Bigg Boss’ Dialogue ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ | WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill gets Rohit Sharma to recreate her viral ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ dialogue on Family Full House, leaving Mika Singh and other guests laughing.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shehnaaz Gill had Rohit Sharma recreate her viral dialogue.
  • On game show, Rohit repeated iconic lines, entertaining guests.
  • The dialogue originated from Bigg Boss, becoming a widely-shared meme.

Actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill brought back one of her most memorable viral moments by getting cricketer Rohit Sharma to recreate her iconic ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ dialogue on the game show Family Full House with Rohit Sharma. A promotional clip from the show captures the duo exchanging the famous lines, leaving the studio audience and fellow guests in fits of laughter.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Nakul Dhull Grabs Gullu By Collar, Faces Eviction Buzz After Physical Altercation

Shehnaaz Gill Gets Rohit Sharma To Repeat Her Viral Dialogue

In the promo shared by the channel, Shehnaaz asks Rohit to repeat some of her best-known lines. The cricketer plays along, following her lead and echoing each phrase word for word.

Shehnaaz starts with, “Kya karoon main mar jaaoon?” before moving on to “Meri koi feeling nahi hai?”, “Sada kutta kutta...” and, finally, “Tuada kutta Tommy!” Rohit repeats every line, turning the exchange into a light-hearted moment.

The playful interaction leaves the audience entertained, with singer Mika Singh and comedy duo Chinki-Minki among those sharing the laughter.

How ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ Became A Viral Sensation

The dialogue traces its roots to Bigg Boss, where Shehnaaz delivered the now-famous lines during a heated argument with fellow contestants. Her dramatic delivery quickly caught viewers’ attention, and “Tuada kutta Tommy, sada kutta kutta” soon became a widely shared internet meme.

The phrase remains one of the most recognisable moments associated with her stint on the reality show.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Gullu's Team Calls Nakul Dhull A 'Goon'; Demands Eviction After Physical Altercation

Shehnaaz Gill’s Rise To Nationwide Fame

Shehnaaz became a household name through Bigg Boss 13. Her bubbly personality, infectious energy, Punjabi accent and candid nature helped her build a strong fan following.

Her close bond with late actor Sidharth Shukla on the show also drew considerable attention, with their chemistry earning them a dedicated fan base.

Affectionately known as the ‘Katrina Kaif of Punjab’, Shehnaaz has continued to charm audiences with her playful demeanour and straightforward conversations.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What viral dialogue did Shehnaaz Gill recreate with Rohit Sharma?

Shehnaaz Gill got cricketer Rohit Sharma to recreate her iconic 'Tuada Kutta Tommy' dialogue on the game show Family Full House. They also repeated other famous lines like 'Kya karoon main mar jaaoon?'.

Where did the 'Tuada Kutta Tommy' dialogue become famous?

The 'Tuada Kutta Tommy' dialogue became a viral sensation during Shehnaaz Gill's time on Bigg Boss. Her dramatic delivery during an argument quickly caught viewers' attention and became a widely shared internet meme.

How did Shehnaaz Gill become a household name?

Shehnaaz Gill became a household name through her appearance on Bigg Boss 13. Her bubbly personality, infectious energy, and candid nature helped her build a strong fan following across the nation.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Bigg Boss ROHIT SHARMA Shehnaaz Gill Family Full House
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