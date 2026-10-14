Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shehnaaz Gill had Rohit Sharma recreate her viral dialogue.

On game show, Rohit repeated iconic lines, entertaining guests.

The dialogue originated from Bigg Boss, becoming a widely-shared meme.

Actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill brought back one of her most memorable viral moments by getting cricketer Rohit Sharma to recreate her iconic ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ dialogue on the game show Family Full House with Rohit Sharma. A promotional clip from the show captures the duo exchanging the famous lines, leaving the studio audience and fellow guests in fits of laughter.

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Shehnaaz Gill Gets Rohit Sharma To Repeat Her Viral Dialogue

In the promo shared by the channel, Shehnaaz asks Rohit to repeat some of her best-known lines. The cricketer plays along, following her lead and echoing each phrase word for word.

Shehnaaz starts with, “Kya karoon main mar jaaoon?” before moving on to “Meri koi feeling nahi hai?”, “Sada kutta kutta...” and, finally, “Tuada kutta Tommy!” Rohit repeats every line, turning the exchange into a light-hearted moment.

The playful interaction leaves the audience entertained, with singer Mika Singh and comedy duo Chinki-Minki among those sharing the laughter.

😂❤️ Dialoguebaazi with Shehnaaz Gill & Rohit Sharma is going to be a total entertainer! 🔥 From the iconic “Kya Karun Main Mar Jaaun?” to “Sadda Kutta Kutta, Tommy!” 📺 This Saturday at 9:30 PM on Sony TV! #ShehnaazGill https://t.co/kxRXh99ehy — 🌈🩷 (@Shilpaemational) October 13, 2026

How ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ Became A Viral Sensation

The dialogue traces its roots to Bigg Boss, where Shehnaaz delivered the now-famous lines during a heated argument with fellow contestants. Her dramatic delivery quickly caught viewers’ attention, and “Tuada kutta Tommy, sada kutta kutta” soon became a widely shared internet meme.

The phrase remains one of the most recognisable moments associated with her stint on the reality show.

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Shehnaaz Gill’s Rise To Nationwide Fame

Shehnaaz became a household name through Bigg Boss 13. Her bubbly personality, infectious energy, Punjabi accent and candid nature helped her build a strong fan following.

Her close bond with late actor Sidharth Shukla on the show also drew considerable attention, with their chemistry earning them a dedicated fan base.

Affectionately known as the ‘Katrina Kaif of Punjab’, Shehnaaz has continued to charm audiences with her playful demeanour and straightforward conversations.

(With inputs from IANS)