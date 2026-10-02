Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shehnaaz Gill humorously navigates public scrutiny and sensational headlines.

She refuses to change her authentic personality despite external pressure.

Her natural, quirky humor contributes significantly to public appeal.

She finds inspiration from fans relating to her life journey.

Shehnaaz Gill has spent years in the public eye, where her personal life, career choices, and public appearances often attract attention. Along with praise, the actor has also had to deal with rumours, trolling, and headlines built around her statements. However, she appears to have found her own way of handling the noise. In a recent conversation, In a recent interview with HT City, Shehnaaz spoke about why she does not allow others to dictate how she behaves, her reaction to sensational headlines, and the reason she believes people connect with her personality. She also recalled an airport interaction that made her realise how strongly audiences identify with her authenticity.

Shehnaaz Gill On Rumours

Shehnaaz has often found herself at the centre of speculation, particularly around her personal life and relationships. Instead of getting worked up about every report, she said she sometimes looks at the lighter side of sensational coverage.

Talking about headlines generated by her statements, she said, “The ones making headlines, I can understand their intention as they want views, warna wo bechare news kaise bechenge agar kharab headline nahin lagayenge. If I have a slip of the tongue and that becomes the headline, I just pray ki becharon ko views aa jaye meri wajah se. Itni achi baaton se to kuch faayda nahin hua hai, par kisi ka to bhala ho.”

Her response reflects the humorous approach she often brings to situations that could otherwise become stressful.

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Shehnaaz Gill On Authenticity

Shehnaaz also explained why she has never wanted to change her personality simply because people around her suggested a different way of presenting herself.

“I have never let someone overpower me and tell me how to talk, walk, or behave in front of the media. I was told a lot of things, but I believe, jo ho wahi raho. If you stay true to yourself, people will accept you; otherwise, the whole industry is that way. They can watch them, but not you. Everyone is different and has their individual personalities, and they should stay true to that.”

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She also described her personality as something that comes naturally rather than something she deliberately creates for the cameras. Asked where her quirky sense of humour comes from, she said, “Khoon Punjabi hai na, to comedy karti nahin hun main, comedy lagti hun. People find it fun, and they like it. I don’t try to do it; it just comes naturally.”

Shehnaaz Gill On Fan Connection

The actor recalled an airport encounter that made her think about why audiences relate so strongly to her. On the same day, two different people separately compared her with actor Shraddha Kapoor. Shehnaaz said the two people told her they wanted to meet both actors because they felt they remained true to themselves. She explained that the interaction made her realise that the way she presents herself may be one of the reasons people connect with her.

Shehnaaz also spoke about the affection she receives from the Punjabi and Hindi media. While she feels both have shown her love, she said there is a different kind of connection with Hindi media.

The actor added that being told her journey has inspired people is particularly meaningful to her. “When people tell me that they feel inspired by my journey and they relate to me, I feel so special. I have received so much love that even I feel I must have done something right.”

For Shehnaaz, staying recognisable to herself appears to be an important part of navigating both fame and criticism.