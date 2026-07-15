Shehnaaz Gill Breaks Silence On Raghav Juyal Dating Rumours, Calls Him 'A Very Good Friend'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shehnaaz Gill addressed dating rumors, calling Raghav Juyal good friend.

She urged fans to support Raghav's upcoming film,

Dating speculation began in 2023 after Salman Khan's comments.

Raghav earlier denied dating, calling Shehnaaz just a friend.

For months, rumours linking Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal have kept fans and social media buzzing. While the two have never publicly acknowledged being in a relationship, recent photographs of them holding hands at Raghav's birthday celebration once again fuelled speculation. Now, Shehnaaz has finally addressed the rumours, choosing to set the record straight while keeping the focus on friendship and professional support.

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'Please Don't Ask Personal Questions'

Speaking in an interview with Pinkvilla, Shehnaaz politely declined to discuss her personal life when asked about the ongoing dating rumours. Instead of directly responding to speculation about her relationship with Raghav, the actor simply said, "Please don't ask personal questions." Her brief response made it clear that she prefers to keep matters of her private life away from the public eye.

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'He's A Very Good Friend'

Although Shehnaaz chose not to comment on the rumours, she spoke warmly about Raghav and urged audiences to support his upcoming film, Bhai Tera Star Hai. Calling him "a very good friend", she said, "My friend's film, Bhai Tera Star Hai, is releasing soon. Please support it. He's a very good friend of mine, and it's important that his film does well because this is his first film as a lead actor."

She further praised Raghav's journey in the industry, adding that he has earned his success through hard work rather than industry connections. "He doesn't come from a film background. Whatever he has achieved is entirely through his own efforts, so I hope people go and watch his film," she said.

Rumours Date Back To 2023

Speculation surrounding Shehnaaz and Raghav first gained attention after they appeared together in Salman Khan's action entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023. During the film's promotional events, Salman jokingly hinted at chemistry between two members of the cast, a remark that many fans interpreted as referring to Shehnaaz and Raghav. His comments quickly sparked widespread discussion across social media, although neither actor publicly reacted at the time.

Raghav Previously Denied The Speculation

Raghav later dismissed the dating rumours in an interview with The Times of India, explaining that Salman Khan's remarks had been made in a light-hearted manner. Clarifying his relationship with Shehnaaz, he said, "We only worked together in a film. People often ask such questions about co-stars but we're not dating. I'm single, and she's just my friend."

His statement echoed Shehnaaz's recent comments, with both actors maintaining that they share nothing more than a close friendship.

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Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Raghav Juyal is preparing for the release of Bhai Tera Star Hai, directed by Vivek B Agrawal. The film, which also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Niharika N. Valiya and Vikalp Mehta, is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 30.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill will next be seen in the Punjabi film Ishqnama, alongside Jayy Randhawa. The romantic drama is slated for a theatrical release on 24 July. While fans may continue to speculate about their relationship, Shehnaaz's latest remarks suggest she would rather let her work and her friendships speak for themselves.