Shehbaz Badesha Names Gaurav Khanna The ‘Mastermind’ Of Bigg Boss 19, Calls Tanya Mittal ‘Fake’

Singer Shehbaz Badesha, who recently exited Bigg Boss 19, has opened up about his time on the reality show and the contestants who left a lasting impression, both good and bad. Fresh out of the house, Shehbaz reflected on his journey, acknowledging the emotional weight of coming so close to the finale.

“I played the best I could. Itne pass aa kar evict hone mein dukh toh hota hai, par safar toh yaad far tha,” he shared while recounting the highs and lows of his stay.

Shehbaz Says He Will Cut Ties With Some Contestants

The singer did not hold back while evaluating his housemates. He admitted that, now that he is out of the show, he plans to distance himself from certain contestants with whom he had unresolved issues. Among the names he didn’t hesitate to comment on was Tanya Mittal, whom he called “fake”.

Expanding on his view, Shehbaz said, “Mai uss ghar mein raha hu. She is not like this in real life. Woh bahut fake hai aur ab yeh toh audience ko bhi nazar aane lag gaya hai.”

His remarks added fresh fire to ongoing social media debates surrounding Tanya’s behaviour on the show.

Pranit Is ‘Exaggerated,’ Says Shehbaz

Shehbaz also took a dig at Pranit, describing him as someone who tends to blow things out of proportion. Labeling him “extremely exaggerated,” the singer suggested that Pranit often intensified situations beyond necessity.

His analysis didn’t stop there. When asked whether Gaurav Khanna was merely playing a character or was being authentic, Shehbaz insisted that Gaurav’s personality on the show was genuine. “When I got to know him, I realised this is his real character… that is only a real character. Woh lagta hai, par aisa hai nahi.”

Why He Calls Gaurav the ‘Mastermind’ of Bigg Boss 19

Among all his co-contestants, Gaurav emerged as the one who impressed Shehbaz the most strategically. He not only called him a “player” but ultimately crowned him the “mastermind” of the season.

Explaining the reason behind the title, Shehbaz said, “Khel gaya woh. Woh back-foot ho ya front-foot, uski game hi woh thi.”

He further addressed claims that Gaurav manipulated situations silently during his conflict with Amaal Malik, adding, “All I can say is he is real the way he is. He is a player.”