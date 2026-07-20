'She Was Dating Seven Other Men': Karan Wahi Gets Candid About His Love Life

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karan Wahi sparked online debate discussing evolving modern relationships.

Wahi contrasted generational patience, noting today's faster relationship exits.

He revealed dating a woman simultaneously seeing seven others.

Karan Wahi has found himself at the centre of an online debate after speaking candidly about his dating experiences and changing relationship dynamics. During a conversation with actor Chhavi Mittal, Wahi reflected on how he believes attitudes towards relationships and conflict have evolved over the years.

'She Was Dating Seven Other Men'

Comparing generations, Wahi said his mother's generation tended to deal with personal struggles quietly, whereas many women today are more likely to move on quickly from relationships that no longer serve them.

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Sharing a personal anecdote, the actor revealed that he has always preferred dating one person at a time, saying he never wanted to complicate his personal life by seeing multiple people simultaneously.

However, he claimed that he later discovered a woman he had been dating was also seeing seven other men at the same time.

"I wasn't judging her," Wahi said. "But I wondered, how does someone manage that, and where do you draw the line?"

He clarified that he was not trying to label such behaviour as either right or wrong, but added that, in his view, people today tend to have less patience in relationships than previous generations.

Television Heartthrob To Popular Host

Karan Wahi, now 40, remains one of television's most recognisable faces. Although his personal life has often attracted attention, he has never married.

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Over the years, Wahi has been linked to actor Jennifer Winget, though he dismissed the rumours and described her as a close friend. His name has also previously been associated with Uditi Singh.

Professionally, Wahi began his television journey with Remix before achieving widespread fame with the hit medical drama Dill Mill Gayye. Alongside acting, he has established himself as a successful television host, fronting popular reality shows including Indian Idol Junior, Dance India Dance Super Moms and India's Next Superstars.