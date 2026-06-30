Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kashmera's heartfelt apology deeply moved Sunita, ending the rift.

The long-standing rift between the families of Bollywood actor Govinda and comedian Krushna Abhishek appears to have finally eased, with Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja making a heartfelt revelation about their emotional reconciliation.

Sunita, who is currently seen on Ekta Kapoor’s reality show Lock Upp 2, shared details of a deeply emotional moment involving Krushna’s wife, actor Kashmera Shah, which has now gone viral on social media.

Reunion On ‘Laughter Chefs’ Set

According to Sunita Ahuja, the patch-up between the two families took place during their appearance on Laughter Chefs. She revealed that after nearly 14 years of strained relations, she finally met Krushna and Kashmera on set, where emotions ran high.

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Sunita said she had raised Krushna since childhood and had not met his children for nearly nine years. Speaking about Kashmera Shah, she described her as warm and sincere, adding that the meeting turned unexpectedly emotional.

‘She Fell At My Feet And Apologised’

In a now-viral video from Lock Upp 2, Sunita can be heard recalling the moment Kashmera Shah broke down and apologised to her, even falling at her feet in remorse.

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“She came to my feet crying and kept apologising, saying she had made a mistake and asked for forgiveness,” Sunita shared. She added that the emotional moment moved her deeply, bringing both of them to tears after years of distance.

Sunita also mentioned that the reconciliation felt natural after such a long gap, with emotions running high during their reunion.

About ‘Lock Upp 2’

The first season of Lock Upp was hosted by Kangana Ranaut, while the second season is being co-hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan. The current season features contestants including Sunita Ahuja, Akanksha Chamola, Harshad Chopda, Ram Kapoor and Akanksha Chawla, among others.