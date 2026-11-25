Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tanishaa Mukerji praised Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana'.

She found Yash as Ravana, 'superb'.

Mukerji deemed Sai Pallavi as a 'miscast'.

A police complaint targeted makers for hurting religious sentiments.

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji has shared her views on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, praising Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Ram and Yash's performance as Ravana. However, she wasn't entirely convinced by the casting of Sai Pallavi as Sita, describing the actress as a 'miscast' in the mythological drama.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, November 24, Tanishaa shared her thoughts after watching the film. While she applauded several aspects of the production, her comments about Sai Pallavi's casting stood out.

ALSO READ: Yash Maheshwari Faces Backlash Over Chhath Sindoor Joke, BJP Leader Demands FIR Against Comedian | WATCH

Tanishaa Mukerji Praises Ranbir Kapoor, Calls Sai Pallavi 'Miscast' As Sita

Watching #Ramayana late but finally! Here’s my take ! I just have to say the media is soooo misleading. It is all ram! #RanbirKapoor is outstanding. I thought after I loved him in animal I might not connect him with lord Ram. But OMG! He’s perfect! Also #saipallavi I’m sure is a great actor but unfortunately for me completely miscast as #sita! She disconnects me completely from the visual ! And the visuals story acting are all fantastic! #yash As Ravan is superb! He has surpassed all expectations proving he takes his role to perfection! Both lord Ram and Ravan are played by actors who have embodied their roles to perfection! Ravan is A good match for Ram! A must watch ! — Tanishaa S Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) November 24, 2026

Tanishaa was particularly impressed with Ranbir Kapoor's performance as Lord Ram. She admitted that she had initially wondered if she would be able to connect with the actor in the role after watching him in Animal. However, his portrayal changed her mind.

Tanishaa wrote, "Watching #Ramayana late but finally! Here’s my take ! I just have to say the media is soooo misleading. It is all ram! #RanbirKapoor is outstanding. I thought after I loved him in animal I might not connect him with lord Ram. But OMG! He’s perfect! (sic)."

Her reaction to Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Sita, however, was different. While acknowledging the actress's abilities, Tanishaa said the casting did not work for her and affected how she experienced the scenes.

She added, "Also #saipallavi I’m sure is a great actor but unfortunately for me completely miscast as #sita! She disconnects me completely from the visual ! And the visuals story acting are all fantastic!"

Tanishaa Calls Yash 'Superb' As Ravana

Tanishaa also praised Yash's portrayal of Ravana, saying the actor had exceeded her expectations. She felt both Ranbir and Yash had fully embraced their respective characters.

"#yash As Ravan is superb! He has surpassed all expectations proving he takes his role to perfection! Both lord Ram and Ravan are played by actors who have embodied their roles to perfection! Ravan is A good match for Ram! A must watch !," concluded the post.

ALSO READ: ‘Some Actors…’: Kaveri Priyam Pens Cryptic Post After Avinash Mishra Confirms Breakup With Eisha Singh

Complaint Filed Against 'Ramayana' Makers

Meanwhile, Ramayana has also come under scrutiny following a police complaint alleging that the film hurts the religious sentiments of the Hindu community.

Satish Kocharekar, spokesperson for the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS), filed a complaint at Mumbai's Mulund (West) Police Station against producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari. He alleged that the film distorts Valmiki's original Ramayana under the pretext of freedom of expression.

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, alongside eight-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana arrived in cinemas on November 5.

(With inputs from IANS)