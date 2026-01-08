Shatrughan Sinha Wishes Reena Roy On Birthday, Fans Recall Their Untold Love Story

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bollywood veteran Shatrughan Sinha marked Reena Roy’s birthday with a heartfelt social media tribute that instantly stirred nostalgia among fans. The actor shared throwback stills from their films together and penned a warm note for the yesteryear star, drawing attention due to their much-discussed romantic past before Shatrughan married his wife, Poonam Sinha.

Shatrughan Sinha’s birthday message for Reena Roy

Posting a series of stills from their collaborations, Shatrughan expressed his affection and admiration for Reena. “Loving birthday wishes for a very dear friend, one of the best actresses ever, ever charming star, a great human being, wonderful personality in totality #ReenaRoy. May you stay abundantly blessed always. #BirthdayWishes,” he wrote.

Loving birthday wishes for a very dear friend, one of the best actresses ever, ever charming star, a great human being, wonderful personality in totality #ReenaRoy. May you stay abundantly blessed always. #BirthdayWishes pic.twitter.com/EjhjhxwWIe — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 7, 2026

The post quickly resonated with fans who still remember the duo as one of Hindi cinema’s most talked-about pairs, both on and off screen.

A celebrated pairing and an unexpected turn

Shatrughan and Reena first shared the screen in Subhash Ghai’s Kalicharan (1976), a film that proved to be a turning point in Shatrughan’s career and catapulted him to stardom. Their chemistry translated into multiple successful collaborations, including Milap, Sangram, Sat Sri Akal, and Chor Ho To Aisa. As their popularity soared, so did speculation about their real-life relationship, with fans hoping the two would eventually get married.

However, at the height of his relationship with Reena, Shatrughan surprised the industry by marrying Poonam Chandiramani, his co-star from Sabak, whom he had met years earlier during a train journey.

Why Shatrughan didn’t marry Reena

In an old interview with Rajiv Shukla, Shatrughan later reflected on the difficult phase and addressed why he did not end up marrying Reena. He said, “Hota hai kabhi jeevan mein. Insaan kabhi aise mod pe aake khada ho jata hai jaha faisala karna bahut mushkil hota hai. Par jab faisala kar lia jata hai toh shayad woh sabke haq mein nahi hota hai (Sometimes in life, one reaches a juncture where making a decision becomes very difficult. But once the decision is made, it may not always be in everyone’s favour).”

He also admitted that even his decision to marry Poonam came with immense hesitation. Speaking to Stardust magazine, Shatrughan recalled his state of mind at the time: “My strongest emotion at that time was fear. I was very scared. I was happy being a bachelor, but I had reached a point where I was compelled to make the decision. Till the last moment, I wanted to back out. The wedding was in Bombay, and I was in London. I caught the last flight which just about brought me in time for the wedding. Poonam was in a state – she thought I was backing out. Poonam has been good to me. If there are any flaws in this marriage, then the drawbacks are mine, not hers.”

Reena Roy’s life after heartbreak

Following the end of her relationship with Shatrughan, Reena took time away from the spotlight to heal. After nearly three years, she moved on and married former Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan in 1983. The marriage, however, did not last, and the couple separated in 1992. Reena later endured a prolonged legal battle for the custody of her daughter after the divorce.