Shatrughan Sinha Has No Plans To Return To Films, Daughter Sonakshi Sinha Reveals

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom She proudly embraces her identity as Shatrughan Sinha's daughter.

Sonakshi Sinha, who has always shared a close bond with her father, veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, opened up about how he has embraced his political journey wholeheartedly, the soft yet honest parenting approach he brought into her life, and why being called his daughter is something she carries with immense pride, no matter how big her own name gets in the industry.

Shatrughan Sinha Is Focused On Politics

Shatrughan Sinha does not seem to be heading back to the big screen anytime soon. His daughter, actor Sonakshi Sinha, confirmed this in a conversation with News18, saying that her father is currently too occupied with his political responsibilities to think about films.

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Shatrughan Sinha is presently serving as a Member of Parliament from the Asansol constituency, representing the All India Trinamool Congress. His last appearance on screen was in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. "I do not think he is tilted towards making a film as of now. He has produced films in the past. Right now, he is too busy with his politics and I think he has made that whole transition very beautifully. He is happy wherever he is and with what he is doing," said Sonakshi.

Notably, Shatrughan Sinha has also worn the hat of a producer in the past, backing films like Kalka and Bihari Babu. However, Sonakshi confirmed that he has never pushed to produce a film for her either, giving her complete freedom to build her own path in the industry.

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Parenting, Identity, Nepotism Debate

Sonakshi, who made her Bollywood debut in Dabangg back in 2010 on the suggestion of Salman Khan, who had noticed her while she was working as an usher at a college fashion week, spoke warmly about how her father shaped her as a person without ever interfering in her career.

"Tough fathers make really resilient and strong daughters. My dad, on the other hand, has always been very soft on me but very, very honest too. His main thing has been that I will have to prove myself on my own. His approach might have been different but I think that always works in creating a strong and independent woman," she said. When Sonakshi first stepped into films, she was widely known as Shatrughan Sinha's daughter. Over time, that dynamic has quietly flipped. Today, people often recognise him as her father first. "When he flies, all these airhostesses come to him and tell him, 'You are Sonakshi Sinha's father, right?' He feels so proud. And every time this happens, he comes and tells me, 'Beta, mujhe unhone bola ki aap Sonakshi ke papa ho na?" she recalled with a laugh.

Her latest release, System, touches on a woman's identity and also brings up the idea of reverse nepotism, a subject the Internet loves to debate. In real life, though, Sonakshi holds a clear stance on it. "I may want an opportunity to join a business. But the businessman's son will have a greater chance to be a part of it than me. That is how the world works. I do not think that nepotism is a topic that deserves so much attention from people," she said.