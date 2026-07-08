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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesShashi Kapoor Once Revealed His Mother Didn't Want To Give Birth To Him

Shashi Kapoor Once Revealed His Mother Didn't Want To Give Birth To Him

Shashi Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most charming stars, once revealed his mother had not wanted to give birth to him.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 08:47 PM (IST)
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  • Debuted 1961, Kapoor left a lasting legacy until 2017.

There was a time when one actor from the legendary Kapoor family was considered the epitome of charm and elegance in Hindi cinema. Along with his remarkable acting skills, he won millions of hearts with his good looks and charismatic screen presence. The actor we are talking about is none other than Shashi Kapoor, one of the finest performers in the history of Indian cinema. Admired by fans and fellow celebrities alike, Shashi Kapoor was often described as one of Bollywood’s most handsome and stylish stars. However, a lesser-known fact about his life is that his mother once did not want to give birth to him - a revelation that the actor himself shared in an interview.

Shashi Kapoor Ruled Hearts

Born on 18 March 1938 in Kolkata, Shashi Kapoor was the son of legendary theatre and film personality Prithviraj Kapoor and Ramsarni Kapoor. He was the younger brother of Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor, two of the biggest names in Indian cinema. 

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Shashi Kapoor revealed in a 1995 interview with Filmibeat magazine that during her pregnancy, his mother had tried several ways to avoid giving birth to her third child. He shared that she would sometimes fall from a bicycle, stumble on stairs, and even try activities like skipping in the hope of ending the pregnancy. However, fate had other plans, and Shashi Kapoor was born, eventually becoming one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood.

Started His Career As A Child Artist

Shashi Kapoor began his journey in films as a child artist before making his debut as a leading actor with the 1961 film Dharmputra. Over the years, he delivered memorable performances and became a key figure in Hindi cinema.

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Some of his most acclaimed films include Deewaar, Shan, Trishul, Kabhi Kabhie, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Namak Halaal and Chor?.

Known for his effortless charm, versatility and iconic screen presence, Shashi Kapoor left behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations of actors and cinema lovers.

The legendary actor passed away on December 4, 2017, in Mumbai at the age of 79.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Shashi Kapoor make his debut as a leading actor?

Shashi Kapoor made his debut as a leading actor in 1961 with the film

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 08:47 PM (IST)
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