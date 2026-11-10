Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mukesh Khanna criticized Ramayana's portrayal of Goddess Sita.

He strongly objects to Sita fighting demons in an action sequence.

Khanna argues Valmiki's Ramayana never depicts Sita as a warrior.

His criticism based on promotional material, not the full film.

Mukesh Khanna has criticised the portrayal of Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. He objected to an action sequence in which Sai Pallavi's character is shown fighting demons. Questioning the creative liberties taken by the filmmakers, Khanna said adaptations of revered epics such as the Ramayana and the Mahabharata should be handled with care. He also questioned whether the makers were more focused on recovering the film’s reported Rs 4,000 crore budget than presenting the story authentically.

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Mukesh Khanna Questions Creative Changes In 'Ramayana'

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Khanna expressed disappointment over the discussions surrounding the film. He pointed out that much of the conversation had centred on its reported budget and box-office earnings rather than the accuracy of its portrayal of the epic.

The actor, known for playing Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat and the superhero Shaktimaan, questioned whether filmmakers should be allowed to add or remove episodes from religious texts to suit their creative vision.

He said, “Ramayana film release hui jisse Ramayan kaha jaa raha hai aur uske andar poore desh mein behes chidi hui hai aur main mudda kamayi ka ho gaya hai ki humne banayahai Rs 400 crore ya Rs 4000 crore usko kaise wapis laaye. Yeh mudda ban gaya hai. Yeh nahi ki hum apko Ramayana ki katha theek theek suna rahe ya nahi.”

He further questioned the justification behind making changes to the two revered Indian epics, saying, “Kya humare sabse bade epic Ramayana aur Mahabharat se chhed chaad karna, subtract ya add karna, apni kalpana ko us film mein dalna – kya ye chhed chaad jayaz hai?”

'Sharam Aani Chahiye Aapko'

Khanna’s strongest objection was directed at a sequence in which Sai Pallavi, playing Sita, is shown fighting demons. Referring to Valmiki’s Ramayana, the actor argued that the text does not portray Sita as a warrior who takes part in battles.

Comparing the scene to the image of Rani Lakshmibai, he questioned why the filmmakers had chosen to present Sita in an action role. Khanna said, “Kya aap andaza laga sakate hai ki Sita Mata Rani Jhansi ki tarah fight kar rahi hai ya aajkal ki heroines jo macho ban jaati hai? Maine Valmiki ji ki Ramayan padhi. Usmein kahin bhi aisa nahi likha hai ki Sita ji ne kabhi bhi jaakar fight ki hai. Woh ek Maryada Purushottam ki patni thi jinhone ne seva bhav dikhaya hai. Woh fighter nahi thi. Agar woh fighter hoti toh woh Raavan se fight karti. Kyun Raavan unhe chup chap pakad ke le gaye.”

The actor also reacted to producer Namit Malhotra’s explanation that the sequence was inspired by the Adbhuta Ramayana, rather than Valmiki’s version. Khanna questioned the decision to draw from another retelling to justify the scene and accused the makers of introducing their own interpretation into the epic.

He said, “I was in shock after producer claimed that he didn't take the particular scene from Valmiki's Ramayana. They said that they took it from the Adbhuta Ramayan book. Ramayana ek hi thi jo Valmiki ji ne likhi thi. How can he dare to speak about Ramayan? Yeh himmat aap kisi aur dharam mein karke dikhaiye. Kya aap Quran ya Bible se chhed chad kar sakte hai? Agar nahi toh aapki hamare Geeta aur Ramayan se chhed chad karne ki himmat kaise hui. Stop putting your own narrative in the Ramayana of Valmiki. Sharam aani chahiye aapko.”

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Mukesh Khanna Clarifies He Has Not Watched 'Ramayana'

Interestingly, Khanna clarified that he has not watched the film. His criticism is based on the promotional material released by the makers and feedback from viewers. His video has since attracted attention on social media, with Sita’s portrayal emerging as a point of discussion.

The makers have not issued an official response to his remarks so far. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravi Dubey is also part of the cast.