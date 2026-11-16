Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aryan Vaid reacted to viral Sharad Kapoor videos, urging financial planning.

Vaid stressed Bollywood is like any industry; no guaranteed work.

He advised prudent spending, saving, avoiding excessive EMIs.

Sharad Kapoor later clarified he is fine, recovering from injury.

Actor Aryan Vaid has reacted to the viral videos of his former co-star Sharad Kapoor, saying the film industry is no different from any other profession when it comes to financial uncertainty. Vaid, who worked with Kapoor in Chahat Ek Nasha, expressed concern after watching the clips and urged people to plan for difficult periods instead of spending freely during their good days.

In a video shared on Instagram, Vaid also defended Bollywood against criticism that the industry does not support its actors. He stressed that no industry can guarantee work to everyone and advised people to manage their money carefully.

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Aryan Vaid Says Bollywood Is Like Any Other Industry

Reacting to the videos and online comments about Kapoor, Vaid said Bollywood functions like any other industry and cannot be expected to provide work to every actor.

“Bollywood, what kind of a place is Bollywood? I have seen videos of Sharad Kapoor and I felt very bad. I did a film with Sharad many years ago, it was titled ‘Chahat Ek Nasha’, and whenever I saw these videos when I read many comments many people are saying that Bollywood doesn't take care of its actors. I mean, what is Bollywood? Bollywood is like any other industry”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Vaid (@thearyanvaid)

He added that actors, like professionals in other fields, can face periods without work. According to Vaid, failing to prepare financially during successful years can make such phases even more difficult. He also suggested that frustration over a lack of opportunities can lead some actors towards drinking.

‘A Bad CIBIL Score Will Follow You’

Vaid went on to highlight the importance of having savings to fall back on when income becomes uncertain. He pointed out that financial responsibilities do not disappear when work dries up, and cited Amitabh Bachchan as an example of a star who had also faced a period without work.

He urged people across professions to spend wisely and build a financial safety net rather than rely on their current earnings.

“The second thing is that with the financial burden your bills don't stop coming. This industry once made Amitabh Bachchan sit at home. This industry has made many people sit at home. This is not only for Bollywood I think this is applicable to every single industry. In your good time please think about your bad time. God forbid that such a bad time comes to anyone but it doesn't tell. So, guys just spend your money wisely and yes, those who are roaming around in India with iPhone 18 and those who are buying on EMIs”.

He also cautioned against making expensive purchases through equated monthly instalments (EMIs) without considering the long-term financial impact.

“Guys, be careful because the dopamine hit of iPhone 18 will leave you in two months but a bad CIBIL score will follow you for 10-12 years”, he added.

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Sharad Kapoor Responds To Concern Over Viral Videos

Earlier, several social media users had expressed concern after watching videos of Sharad Kapoor, with some commenting on his appearance and condition. One user wrote, "Shocked to see him like this.... God Bless you sir”. Another said, "There is no shame or hesitation to ask for work. More power to you”.

Kapoor later clarified that he was doing fine and was recovering from an injury he sustained in Barcelona. He also explained that he had temporarily sent his dogs to an animal welfare facility until he moved to a new home.

(With inputs from IANS)