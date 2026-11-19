Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Sharad Kapoor publicly appealed for work, financial assistance.

Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh, Salman Khan offered support.

Sonu Sood personally offered medical aid and house painting.

Kapoor expressed desire to work, overcome his current challenges.

Actor Sharad Kapoor has received support from several prominent names in Bollywood after making a public appeal for work and financial assistance. In a recent interview with paparazzi Varinder Chawla, Sharad revealed that Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sonu Sood, Javed Akhtar, and Rajpal Yadav were among those who contacted him and offered help. He was particularly touched by Sonu Sood’s personal gesture, which included an offer to arrange medical treatment and even get his house painted. Sharad also thanked his friends and well-wishers, saying the response from the film industry had been overwhelming during a difficult phase.

Bollywood Stars Extend Support to Sharad Kapoor

Sharad Kapoor said the response from the film industry was far greater than he had expected. Speaking to paparazzi Varinder Chawla, the actor named several celebrities who had contacted him after learning about his situation.

“You won't believe... everybody... from small to big, everybody, everyone was concerned. Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajpal Yadav, Javed Akhtar, like everybody. I am very thankful to them. My friend Armaan Kohli... everybody was really worried. (They said) 'Whatever you need'. I have a few journalist friends, and they said we have hospitals here, wherever you want to go. That kind of overwhelming love," he said.

Among those who came forward, Sonu Sood made a personal effort to help Sharad. According to the actor, Sood met him in Mumbai and offered to arrange medical treatment at any hospital associated with him in the city. He also offered assistance with some of Sharad's household requirements.

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Recalling their conversation, which also featured his friend Hema Chaudhary, Sharad revealed that Sood even volunteered to get his house painted.

"He said, 'I'll get your house painted," Sharad recalled. The actor appreciated Sood's generosity and described him as someone with a big heart. He also said he would be among the first people to offer help if Sood ever needed it.

A video of their meeting surfaced on social media on Monday, showing the two actors embracing. The clip was later shared by paparazzi accounts. The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also confirmed that Salman Khan had extended financial assistance to Sharad.

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Sharad Kapoor's Appeal for Work and Financial Help

The support from Bollywood personalities followed Sharad's public appeal for assistance. The conversation around his circumstances gained attention after the HW Foundation shared a video showing the actor lying on a mattress with his four dogs. The footage raised concerns about his living conditions and well-being.

However, his friend Hema Chaudhary objected to the foundation making the footage public.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

On Sunday, Hema shared another video featuring Sharad, in which he spoke about the difficult period he had experienced and appealed to filmmakers and fellow actors to help him find work. He also discussed the emotional impact of his circumstances.

“When somebody blames you for nothing, you obviously feel pained by it. I went into depression. I didn’t feel like working or meeting anybody. But now, I’ve decided. I appeal to the film industry; please help me. Whatever financial crisis I have, I want to work and get out of it," he said.

Sharad clarified that financial assistance was not his only requirement. He also wanted emotional encouragement and support from senior members of the film fraternity, many of whom he had admired throughout his career.

“I really need help financially, morally, and mentally. I’m a big fan of all my senior actors. I always look at them as heroes," he said. Sharad Kapoor's Acting Career and Filmography

Sharad began his acting career with the 1994 film Mera Pyara Bharat. He gained recognition through Mahesh Bhatt's television show Swabhimaan in 1995, followed by his appearance in the psychological thriller Dastak in 1996.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

His career included several Bollywood projects, including Mansoor Khan's Josh (2000), where he shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

He later appeared in films such as Lakshya, Wanted, Jai Ho and Yeh Hai Jalwa. His last on-screen appearance was in the 2019 ZEE5 film Cabaret.

Sharad's recent appeal has brought attention to the challenges he is facing, while the response from fellow actors has offered him support and encouragement. His message to the industry remains clear: he wants an opportunity to work again and rebuild his career.