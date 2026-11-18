Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sharad Kapoor received industry support after his public appeal.

Salman Khan, Sonu Sood, Rohit Shetty offered direct assistance.

Kapoor confirmed health is fine, targets 2027 industry return.

After publicly asking for help and work during a difficult period marked by health and money troubles, actor Sharad Kapoor has found support from across the film industry. Salman Khan, Sonu Sood and Rohit Shetty are among those who have come forward. Sharad has now shared a health update and hopes to be back on set and fully occupied from January 2027.

In a recent interaction, Sharad revealed how the film industry rallied around him after he made an appeal for help. He also shared that Salman Khan personally called him, a gesture that deeply touched him.

Salman Khan Spoke To Me

Sharad, in a conversation with IANS, said Salman Khan had assured him that he could reach out whenever he needed assistance. “Yes, he spoke to me and said, ‘If you need anything, please call me.’ And I said, ‘For sure, brother, if I need anything, I'll definitely call you’,” he recalled.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actor Sharad Kapoor says, "Sonu(Sonu Sood) has been like a real brother, man; with just one phone call, whatever you need, he brings it to you immediately. Yes, he spoke to me and said, 'If you need anything, please call me', and I said, 'For sure, brother, if I need anything, I'll definitely call you'. It's not challenging, but it's just that, you know, people were there, yet I was still like, you know, I thought let's see what happens..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 17, 2026

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‘Sonu Sood Is Like A Real Brother’

During the interaction, he called Sonu Sood a “real brother” and added that he has always been willing to help him and is just a phone call away. “Sonu (Sonu Sood) has been like a real brother, man. With just one phone call, whatever you need, he brings it to you immediately,” he said.

Sharad further revealed that directors Ahmed Khan and Rohit Shetty had also reached out to him. He expressed gratitude for the support and said he has never felt abandoned by the film industry and believes Bollywood has always stood by him.

“The industry has always supported me. They have greeted me with both open hands,” Sharad added.

Sharad Kapoor Gives Health Update

The actor also shared an update on his health, saying he is now “absolutely fine”. He clarified that he had been feeling low following the death of his dogs, which had taken an emotional toll on him.

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“Absolutely fine. It’s just that I was a little sad, so I felt a bit down because my dogs had passed away. So, I was a little low and all, but everything right now is fine. No, no, I was not feeling I wasn’t in the mood, so I was not here; I was in New York for like three, four years, but after coming back now, I’ve received a lot of support from the film industry,” he told IANS.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actor Sharad Kapoor says, "Absolutely fine. It's just that I was a little sad, so I felt a bit down because my dogs had passed away. So, I was a little low and all, but everything right now is fine. No, no, I was not feeling I wasn't in the mood, so I was not here; I was in New York for like three, four years, but after coming back now, I've received a lot of support from the film industry. I got a call from Ahmed sahab, from Rohit sahab—Rohit Shetty sahab called. So, I'm very thankful..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 17, 2026

Sharad Kapoor On His Upcoming Work

Looking ahead, the actor said he is open to taking up work and has no particular conditions when it comes to his co-stars. He expressed a desire to work with filmmaker Mansoor Khan, who is set to return to direction.

Sharad also said he would be happy to share screen space with actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. “Bachchan sahab is always there, Shah Rukh bhai is there, Salman is there, so I don’t have any problem working with anybody,” he said.

Sharad Kapoor is known for his performances in films such as Josh, Dastak, Lakshya and LOC Kargil.