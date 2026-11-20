Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Sharad Kapoor advised complete bed rest, treatment begun.

Doctors recommend isolation, avoiding calls; test results awaited.

Kapoor overwhelmed by attention, battling depression, neurological issues.

Friend Hema Chaudhary managing care, appealing for prayers.

Sharad Kapoor’s Health Update: Sharad Kapoor's friend Hema Chaudhary, founder of the Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, has shared a health update about the Josh actor, revealing that he has been advised to take complete bed rest as his treatment has begun. She said doctors have also asked him to avoid phone calls and personal interactions for the time being, as he needs rest and isolation. Hema appealed to fans to pray for his recovery and assured them that she would continue sharing updates on his health.

Sharad Kapoor’s Health Update

“His blood tests began today, and reports are expected to come in over the next few days. Based on the findings, doctors will decide on the necessary course of treatment, which has already begun. Doctors have strongly suggested that he needs complete bed rest,” said Hema Chaudhary in a video posted on Instagram.

ALSO READ| Bruno Mars’ Father Peter Hernandez Dies At 74; Singer Shares Photo Of Their Last Hug



She further explained that Sharad, who had barely interacted with people over the past two years, has been overwhelmed by the sudden attention, calls and visits from fans and others.

“Over the past week to 10 days, I have observed that after nearly two years of little to no interaction with people, Sharad has been overwhelmed by the sudden influx of people reaching out to him. Fans, media, and others who connected with him through me have been constantly contacting him. He was not accustomed to this and has been overwhelmed. His treatment began today, and the good news is that he is eating well and is happy. He was particularly happy after receiving a voice message from Sonu Nigam sir last night.”

Hema said that Sharad has been advised to remain in isolation and stay away from his phone for at least a week. She has switched off his phone and is keeping it with her to ensure he gets the rest he needs. She also said she would stay by his side until he recovers and is well enough to meet people again.

“He has been advised to rest and remain isolated for a while. Being on the phone round the clock could take a toll on his mental well-being, so his phone has been switched off and he is staying with me. For at least a week, he has been advised not to take calls or speak on the phone, as his treatment has now begun in earnest.”

ALSO READ| TV Actor Aayush Shah, Sister Cheated Of Rs 4.44 Crore In Investment Fraud; 32 Cheques Bounce



She urged those trying to reach Sharad to contact her directly via WhatsApp, adding that she has been responding to messages while managing his care. Hema also requested people to be considerate of her during this time, as she is staying awake to look after him. Towards the end of the video, she assured everyone that she would share another update once his test results arrive and more clarity emerges about his health and further treatment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust (@official_bezubaantrust)

‘I’m Absolutely Fine’

Earlier, while speaking to IANS, she shared an update on his health, saying he is doing “absolutely fine”. He clarified that he had been feeling low following the death of his dogs, which had taken an emotional toll on him.

“Absolutely fine. It’s just that I was a little sad, so I felt a bit down because my dogs had passed away. So, I was a little low and all, but everything right now is fine. No, no, I was not feeling I wasn’t in the mood, so I was not here; I was in New York for like three, four years, but after coming back now, I’ve received a lot of support from the film industry,” he told IANS.

He also shared how Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sonu Sood, Rohit Shetty and others contacted him and assured him that they are one call away if he needs absolutely anything.

Sharad’s condition came to light after Hema shared a video of her rescuing and temporarily relocating his four pet dogs from his Mumbai residence. The video also showed the actor looking visibly frail and breaking down in tears.

She later revealed that Sharad had been largely bedridden for over two years, battling severe depression, neurological issues and a broken leg.