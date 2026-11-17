Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Social worker Rahul Gupta offered financial aid to actor Sharad.

Sonu Sood provided medical assistance, discussed a new project.

Kapoor battles depression, leg injury, and financial crisis.

He sought industry help following false allegations, health issues.

Social worker Rahul Gupta on Monday extended financial assistance to actor Sharad Kapoor, who has been going through a difficult phase. Gupta met the actor at the airport during a visit to the city and offered him financial help. He also shared a video of their interaction on social media and urged others to come forward and support the Josh actor.

Rahul Gupta Offers Financial Assistance To Sharad Kapoor

Sharing the video on Instagram, Rahul wrote, “We sincerely wish that happiness and new opportunities come into your life soon and that you get good work soon. We hope to see your talent on the big screen once again. Sharad Kapoor, we wish you a bright future and a new beginning. We are with you.”

ALSO READ| Robert Pattinson Is The New James Bond, Replaces Daniel Craig As 007; Actor Calls Role A ‘Dream Come True’

The video opens with Sharad seated in the front passenger seat of his car as Gupta introduces him. “He is Sharad Kapoor. There is an injury in his leg. I came for an event to Mumbai and met him. I saw him and I want to offer him some financial help,” Gupta says before taking out cash from his pocket and handing it to the actor.

“If he is in need today, and if we don’t stand with him today, then where is humanity? So today I want everyone to stand with him and support him because he is in need. And I want you to support him,” Gupta adds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Gupta (@iamrahulgupta9)

Sharad thanks him for the assistance, saying that although he did not know Gupta personally, he still came forward to help him.

Sonu Sood Meets Sharad Kapoor

On Monday, actor Sonu Sood also met Sharad after arranging medical assistance for him. He reportedly visited the actor along with Dr Khalid Shaikh. The two are also said to have discussed a possible project, days after Sharad appealed to members of the film industry for financial support.

ALSO READ| Tiger Shroff Announces New Song 'Tenu Leke Jaana' After Firing Incident, Flaunts Six-Pack Abs In Teaser: WATCH

Sharad Kapoor’s Health

Sharad Kapoor had reportedly been confined to his bed for nearly two years while battling depression. According to an account shared by a friend, the actor was also dealing with a neurological condition and a fractured leg. She further claimed that he had been eating very little, was not taking his medication regularly and was struggling to speak clearly.

Sharad has previously spoken about his mental health struggles, saying he slipped into depression after being falsely accused of sexual harassment. In 2024, an FIR was registered against the actor following allegations of sexual harassment made by a 32-year-old woman. Sharad denied the allegations.

“When somebody blames you for nothing toh aapko dukh hota hi hain. Toh main depression me chala gaya tha. I didn't feel like meeting anybody, didn't feel like working. But now I've decided. I am appealing to the industry: please help me. Mera jitna financial crisis hai, uske baad bas mai kamaa saku,” he said.

He also appealed to his colleagues for support, saying, “I really need help, financially, morally... All my senior actors, you know you all are like my bosses. I am a big fan of all my actors. I always look at them as heroes so I really appeal to you to please help me.”

The actor reportedly sustained a severe leg injury while playing football in Barcelona. He has been advised to take adequate rest as he recovers.

Concerns about Sharad’s health came to the forefront after a video of him breaking down went viral. In the video, he appeared distressed as his four pet dogs were relocated to an animal welfare centre because of his health condition. The video also drew attention to his visibly frail appearance.

On Saturday, Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust shared another video in which Sharad spoke about his battle with depression and appealed to the film industry for work and financial assistance.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also urged members of the film fraternity to support the actor and help him find suitable work opportunities.





