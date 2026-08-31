Shalini Pandey Breaks Silence On Fake AI Video, Says ‘It Does Not Depict Me’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shalini Pandey condemned a fake AI-generated video circulating online.

She urged reporting the video, citing AI misuse against women.

Many Indian celebrities recently faced similar AI-generated content issues.

These incidents highlight growing AI misuse, demanding responsible online behaviour.

Shalini Pandey has spoken out after a fake AI-generated video featuring her likeness began circulating online. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor clarified that the video is fabricated and has no connection to her. In an Instagram statement, she condemned the misuse of artificial intelligence to target women and urged people to avoid sharing, downloading, or engaging with the material. She also asked social media users to report the video instead of helping it spread further. Shalini’s statement comes as several Indian celebrities have faced similar incidents involving manipulated or deepfake content, raising renewed concerns over the misuse of AI technology and online safety.

Shalini Pandey Calls Video Fake

Shalini addressed the issue through an Instagram note, making it clear that the video being circulated online does not feature her. “I want to address a fake AI-generated video of me that is currently being circulated online. The video is completely fabricated and does not depict me. It is deeply disturbing to see technology being misused in this way to target and harm individuals, especially women (sic),” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini Pandey (@shalzp)

The actor strongly criticised the use of AI to create misleading material involving individuals without their consent. She also stressed that such abuse should not become normalised.

“I strongly condemn this kind of abuse and believe this kind of misuse of technology should never be normalised. If you come across this video, please do not share, forward, download, or engage with it. Instead, please report it immediately. I request everyone to be responsible and mindful, and help stop its circulation rather than giving it further reach. Thankyou! (sic),” she added.

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Celebrities Targeted By Deepfakes

Shalini is among several Indian celebrities who have publicly raised concerns about AI-generated and manipulated content. Actors and public figures including Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Sachin Tendulkar have previously been targeted by deepfake material.

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Earlier this month, Mrunal Thakur also addressed fake content using her likeness. She described the creation and circulation of such material as “illegal and unacceptable” and warned that legal action could follow against those misusing her identity. The repeated incidents have highlighted concerns around how easily AI tools can be used to create misleading or harmful content featuring public figures.

Shalini Pandey’s Acting Journey

Shalini began her acting career with the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She later appeared in projects including Mahanati and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which marked her Hindi film debut. Her other credits include Netflix projects Maharaj and Dabba Cartel, along with the Tamil film Idly Kadai. She has continued to work across different Indian film industries while building a varied screen career.

Her latest statement puts the focus on a wider issue affecting celebrities and ordinary social media users alike: the growing misuse of AI-generated content and the need for people to verify material before sharing it. Shalini’s appeal remains straightforward: users who encounter the fake video should report it rather than contribute to its circulation.